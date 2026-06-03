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Tipsheet

This Democrat Just Stormed Out of Marco Rubio's House Hearing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 03, 2026 4:30 PM
This Democrat Just Stormed Out of Marco Rubio's House Hearing
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democratic Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) stormed out of hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee after berating the Secretary of State over what she described as a lack of transparency in the State Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget.

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However, she did not allow Secretary Rubio to respond to her questions, using her time for a monologue outlining her view of the situation rather than seeking clarification. Rubio repeatedly interrupted Rep. Kamlager-Dove in an attempt to direct her to resources that could answer her questions, though she appeared to ignore them in favor of her preconceived points.

Once her time was up, she simply stormed out of the room, even as Rubio attempted to respond to her questions.

"What kind of thing is this?" Rubio asked. "What is this? You get asked questions for five minutes, and you don't get time to answer? It's not a hearing, it's like a dunk tank. What is this?"

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CONGRESS EPA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MARCO RUBIO VENEZUELA

The pattern, unfortunately, is a familiar one, as members of Congress often use their allotted time in hearings to make statements rather than ask genuine questions they are seeking real answers to. 

In this particular exchange, Rep. Kamlager-Dove questioned Rubio about concerns surrounding Venezuelan oil, which the United States has reportedly controlled since a January military operation in which U.S. special forces captured Nicolás Maduro. She raised a range of issues related to transparency in oil sale contracts, including whether those agreements are being properly audited. She also pressed for clarity on where the resulting revenue is going and what oversight mechanisms are in place.

Secretary Rubio, unfortunately, was never able to offer the Democratic representative any answers.

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