Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in the U.S.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is warning Americans that the proliferation of Democratic Socialists getting elected to office around the country poses a threat to our Constitution and our freedoms, saying it's "a dangerous thing for the future of the country."

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There are little Mamdanis popping up all around the country, and they're openly avowed socialist Marxist ideology. This is something that we have never seen before in American history.



This is about moving away from a constitutional republic to a communist utopian ideology, and… pic.twitter.com/j1dHv0uAC7 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) May 13, 2026

"The way I describe it, in summary, is that there are little mini Mamdanis popping up all around the country, okay? They've openly avowed socialist/Marxist ideology. This is something that we have never seen before in American history," Johnson said.

"The TEA Party reset in the Republican Party was about fiscal responsibility," Johnson continued, "this is about moving from a constitutional republic to a communist utopian ideology, and that's a dangerous thing for the future of the country. The problem we have is the insurgent Left, the far-Left has all the energy, and excitement, and the money in the Democratic Party. This is not our fathers' Democratic Party anymore. They're going far, far Left and no one's there to stop it. And that's a dangerous thing."

Yes it is.

"dangerous" is not strong enough language



unconstitutional and unacceptable — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant (@TheElephantsKid) May 14, 2026

It's both of those things, too.

It’s been in the works for nearly 60 years…



The evidence is abundant, the statistics are clear, (if unchecked) the outcome is certain.



The American Communist Party never went away they simply assimilated into the Democrats…



And here we are



Pray for The USA 🇺🇸 — Will (@Will_OC_BA) May 13, 2026

Pray and vote Republican.

Our education system did not inform students of key details and outcomes.https://t.co/4RTCCm14Lz — No Neck Joe (@NoNeckJoe1) May 13, 2026

By design.

Others see it as a gateway not just to socialism or full-blown communism, but to Islamism as well.

No, not communist utopian, it's about moving to Islam, period.https://t.co/s2CjUC9fEB — RickBoyd1171 (@RickBoyd1171) May 13, 2026

This is probably accurate.

.@SpeakerJohnson is right.



For years, I’ve warned that socialism is not just a threat overseas. It is growing here at home, openly and aggressively.



South Floridians know exactly where Marxist ideology leads because many in our community escaped Cuba and Venezuela after… https://t.co/wGg6XcwMmQ — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) May 13, 2026

"We cannot normalize this dangerous ideology in the United States," Salazar wrote.

Little Mamdanis are popping up. It’s a dangerous thing. https://t.co/SaUGPpRbVz — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) May 13, 2026

They are. The Democratic Socialists are running candidates in races across the nation to enact and enforce their ideology. They must be stopped.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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