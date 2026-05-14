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Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in the U.S.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 1:15 PM
Mike Johnson Warns That 'Little Mamdanis' Want to Build a Socialist Utopia in the U.S.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is warning Americans that the proliferation of Democratic Socialists getting elected to office around the country poses a threat to our Constitution and our freedoms, saying it's "a dangerous thing for the future of the country."

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"The way I describe it, in summary, is that there are little mini Mamdanis popping up all around the country, okay? They've openly avowed socialist/Marxist ideology. This is something that we have never seen before in American history," Johnson said. 

"The TEA Party reset in the Republican Party was about fiscal responsibility," Johnson continued, "this is about moving from a constitutional republic to a communist utopian ideology, and that's a dangerous thing for the future of the country. The problem we have is the insurgent Left, the far-Left has all the energy, and excitement, and the money in the Democratic Party. This is not our fathers' Democratic Party anymore. They're going far, far Left and no one's there to stop it. And that's a dangerous thing."

Yes it is.

It's both of those things, too.

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Related:

COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MIKE JOHNSON REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM

Pray and vote Republican.

By design.

Others see it as a gateway not just to socialism or full-blown communism, but to Islamism as well.

This is probably accurate.

"We cannot normalize this dangerous ideology in the United States," Salazar wrote. 

They are. The Democratic Socialists are running candidates in races across the nation to enact and enforce their ideology. They must be stopped.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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