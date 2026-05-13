Mike Johnson: Republicans Must Defeat the Mamdanis of the Democratic Party

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson declared on Wednesday in an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, that Republicans must move aggressively to stop the rise of what he called the “mini-Mamdanis” emerging throughout the Democratic Party and ensure they do not gain political power.

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While many Republicans are comfortable running against far-left candidates, the growing popularity of figures like Hasan Piker, along with establishment Democratic support for candidates such as Graham Platner in Maine, has fueled concern among conservatives that these types of candidates are increasingly capable of gaining mainstream backing from both party elites and voters.

Johnson argued that confronting this trend is necessary not only for the future of the GOP, but for the preservation of the country’s foundational values and principles rooted in the American founding.

🚨 JUST NOW: Speaker Johnson says we must DEFEAT all the mini-Mamdanis popping up in the Democrat Party, they are country-destroying LUNATICS



"There are little mini Mamdanis popping up all around the country, and they're openly avowed, socialist, Marxist ideology. This is… pic.twitter.com/emMkvCPrz9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

"It's very different because the way I describe it in summary is that there are little mini-Mamdani's popping up all around the country, okay, and they're openly avowed socialist Marxist ideology," the Speaker of the House said. "This is something that we have never seen before in American history."

The Tea Party reset in the Republican Party was about fiscal responsibility. This is about moving away from a constitutional republic to a communist utopian ideology, and that's a dangerous thing for the future of the country. The problem we have is the insurgent left, the far left, has all the energy and excitement and the money in the Democratic Party. This is not our father's Democratic Party anymore.

"They're going far, far left, and no one's there to stop it, and that's a dangerous thing for the future of the country," he added.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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