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Tipsheet

Here's the Relatable Reason a South Carolina Cop Was Arrested

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 04, 2026 8:30 AM
Here's the Relatable Reason a South Carolina Cop Was Arrested
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Odds are, most of us reading this currently work or have worked in an office. That means you have likely experienced all the things parodied in NBC's 'The Office' or the Mike Judge film 'Office Space,' including the hazards and hiccups that come with a shared break room. 

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For one South Carolina cop, however, his coworker's lunchtime habits sent him over the edge. Myrtle Beach Detective Michael Debiase was arrested on June 2 after he allegedly pulled a gun on a colleague who microwaved fish at the police station.

Debaise was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person. He also lost his job.

Here's more:

The alleged incident involved Debiase removing his department-issued firearm from its holster while in the PD briefing room and pointing it at another officer,” the MBPD said in a statement announcing it had “separated employment” from the allegedly trigger-happy officer.

“He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident while investigations were conducted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.”

It turns out Debaise has a lot of supporters.

Microwaved fish is worse than burnt microwave popcorn, and the latter is horrible.

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Related:

CRIME FIREARMS LAW AND ORDER SOUTH CAROLINA

We all understand.

A trebuchet would guarantee that no one ever microwaved fish in the office break room again.

Yes, it is.

No one. Don't be that person at the office.

Microwave your fish at home if you must.

That's very well done.

According to The New York Post, Dibase was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County Tuesday morning and released a few hours later without bail. He's next due in court on August 14.

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