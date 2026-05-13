Scott Jennings Schools Dem Strategist on GOP Redistricting

In their anger over Republican redistricting efforts in Tennessee and elsewhere, Democrats have made an admission that some of us knew all along: they do not consider Black Republicans adequate "Black representation," with CNN saying it was still "racist" that Tennessee would have Charlotte Bergmann, a Black Republican, replacing an old White man and Democrat Steve Cohen.

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Which is why this exchange between Scott Jennings and Ashley Allison, a Democratic strategist and former Obama and Biden staffer is interesting and revealing.

Ashley Allison: “You literally are taking Memphis, which is a city with black voters and you split it in three, stretching 3000 miles.”



Scott Jennings: “Who's the current Democrat congressman?… Is it, a black congressman?”



Ashley Allison: “Black people are allowed to like… pic.twitter.com/7ywHDdrBIh — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 10, 2026

"You literally are taking Memphis, which is a city with Black voters, and you split into three, stretching 3,000 miles," Allison said.

"Who's the current Democrat Congressman ... is it a Black Congressman?" Jennings asked.

"Just because Black people are allowed to like people that don't look like them," Allison replied. And that's when Jennings pounced.

"Exactly. And that is the point I wanted you to make," Jennings said. "Just because you're not going to have a Black Congressman, why is it that a Republican can't do just as well representing Black voters as a Democrat? Why should your race determine your politics?"

"It doesn't. It doesn't. No," said Allison. "You're making my point, actually. The assumption is Black people will only elect people. Black people are smart enough to elect ... Black people will elect who will actually represent them, who have their best interest at heart. And what Republicans have done in Tennessee is dismantle the power for Black people to have their voice. It is the same thing in Texas because they said they thought Latinos were going to swing for Republicans. There are Black ... I'm Black and I got a Republican President right now. Black people don't elect black people based on race. They elect people that are aligned with their morals, their belief in justice and Republicans just took that away from them in Tennessee and in other states."

"I just disagree that the only person the only kind of person who can represent Black people in Congress must be a Democrat," Jennings said. "This is just an artificial floor for the Democratic Party. Black voters are still fully franchised and go vote for whoever they want. It just doesn't have to be a Democrat."

"That's not what I'm saying," Allison interjected.

But it is. Because Democrats will say that redistricting is stripping them of Black representation in Congress, then turn around and say the election of a Black Republican like Charlotte Bergmann or that Tim Scott has been the Black Republican Senator from South Carolina for more than a decade isn't, somehow, representation.

What they mean is "Black voters can only, should only, vote for Democrats."

Imagine finally being free of 60 years of failed policies.



The Dems are big mad they can’t continue to deny people choices for representation. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) May 10, 2026

Going back to the Lyndon Johnson administration, the Democratic Party set off the ideological equivalent of a nuclear bomb in the Black community. Poverty, violence, single-parent households are now the norm and those are things that the Democratic Party's platform encourages and rewards.

How is Memphis being stretched 3,000 miles? — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) May 11, 2026

Exactly. The state of Tennessee is about 440 miles long from east to west.

Fair debate here with my friend Ashley. https://t.co/mUDjGvszFi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 10, 2026

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It was a good debate.

Bro if you are a Democrat on a panel with @ScottJenningsKY call in sick you will just end up on a highlight reel for him the next day lmao https://t.co/PrYCQUhZCb — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 11, 2026

Seriously. It happens every single time.

Scott should have asked her one simple question: If what she's saying is true, then why do they deserve districts drawn to guarantee a representative that shares their morals and values any more than a rural or suburban voter? https://t.co/mokNfIfNWE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 10, 2026

That would have been an excellent question to ask, because we all know the answer: it's (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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