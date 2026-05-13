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What Happens Now That the South Carolina Supreme Court Overturned the Alex Murdaugh Murder Conviction?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 12:45 PM
What Happens Now That the South Carolina Supreme Court Overturned the Alex Murdaugh Murder Conviction?
(Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

In 2023, former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in 2021. The jury deliberated for just over three hours before returning the verdict after prosecutors said Murdaugh shot Maggie and Paul with a shotgun near the family's dog kennels at their rural estate. On March 3, 2023, Murdaugh was handed two consecutive life sentences for the crimes.

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Now, the South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned Murdaugh's murder conviction and has ordered a new trial.

The court said that Mary Rebecca Hill, who was the court clerk of Colleton County, showed "improper external influences" during Murdaugh's first trial. This includes Hill making "improper comments to jurors" the day Murdaugh testified, including instructing jurors to "watch Murdaugh's body language."

Additionally, Hill also reportedly showed sealed evidence photos to journalists and lied about it in court, as well as used her position to promote a book she wrote about the trial.

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CRIME SOUTH CAROLINA SUPREME COURT

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he will retry Murdaugh for the murders of his wife and son.

"While we respectfully disagree with the Court's decision, my Office will aggressively seek to retry Alex Murdaugh for the murders of Maggie and Paul as soon as possible. Let me be clear-this decision does not mean Murdaugh will be released. He will remain in prison for his financial crimes. No one is above the law and, as always, we will continue to fight for justice," Wilson wrote on X.

Murdaugh's defense team also issued a statement on the ruling.

"The Supreme Court's decision today affirms that the rule of law remains strong in South Carolina," the statement read. "The Court found that Becky Hill's conduct during the trial attacked Alex Murdaugh's credibility and defense. The Court rightly described her conduct as 'breathtaking,' 'disgraceful,' and 'unprecedented in South Carolina.'"

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"We respect the decision that made clear that the retrial must look very different from the first," the statement continued. "The initial jury heard more than 12 hours of testimony about Alex's financial crimes. The Court held that this evidence went far beyond what was necessary and gave rise to unfair prejudice. On retrial, that will not be permitted. Alex has said from day one that he did not kill his wife and son. We look forward to a new trial conducted consistent with the Constitution and the guidance this court has provided."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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