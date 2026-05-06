Florida Arrest Exposes $2.8M Food Aid Scam Built on Stolen Grocery Store Identities

A man in Florida was arrested today for allegedly committing $2.8 million worth of food stamp fraud.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced the arrest of Abbas Rehman, who allegedly took $2.8 million meant for hungry, low-income Florida families through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

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The CID Bureau of Public Assistance Fraud discovered that Rehman allegedly submitted fraudulent merchant applications and manipulated bank deposit information by using the stolen business identities of four retailers authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Rehman was arrested by the Department of Financial Services' Criminal Investigations Division after engaging in multiple identity-fraud schemes to defraud the SNAP, a federal program that feeds about 41 million people, which is partially funded by the federal government but is administered by states.

“SNAP benefits are intended to help vulnerable Floridians when they need it most, not to be exploited for profits by criminals," Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said in a news release. "This criminal tried to steal from the hardworking families who rely on these benefits to put food on the table, but he quickly found out that Florida is not Minnesota and we do not let these crimes go without consequence. My office will continue to protect taxpayer funds and hold criminals who try to cheat the system accountable.”

This resulted in a theft of $2,880,835.81 in SNAP funds. Abbas Rehman was arrested on April 30, 2026. He faces multiple felony charges, such as grand theft, organized scheme to defraud, and criminal use of personal identification information.





Floridas CFO’s Public Assistance Fraud does amazing work and has for decades. I know - I worked closely with them and recently delivered the keynote to their investigator training conference. Here is a great example of their work addressing fraudulent SNAP retailers! Almost $3M… — Andrew McClenahan (@Andy_Mac601) May 6, 2026

BREAKING: CFO of Florida Blaise Ingoglia arrested Abbas Rehman who allegedly stole over $2.8M in SNAP benefits



He now faces up to 30 years behind bars



“This is not Minnesota. This is Florida. If you’re going to steal, you can expect to go to prison!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dMg6ywDwUj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Florida is cracking down HARD on welfare fraud, just announcing the arrest of Abbas Rehman after he stole $2.8 million from SNAP



"Rehman." Typical Florida man name 🤨



He faces up to *30 years* behind bars.



CFO: "Please know this, this is not Minnesota, THIS IS… pic.twitter.com/8dA3QN48e3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

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The arrest follows President Donald Trump's administration cracking down on healthcare and welfare fraud. USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has said that criminals abuse the SNAP program.

We @USDA are delivering for the American people! We’re finally cracking down on the waste, fraud, and abuse that’s been bleeding taxpayers dry for years.



This is what real accountability looks like.



We’ve already uncovered 186,000+ dead people still collecting SNAP benefits and… https://t.co/4pQaAXYBYL — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 6, 2026

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