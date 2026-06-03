Trump Slams 'Boring' Artists Who Bailed on Freedom 250 Concerts – Here's What He's Got Planned

President Donald Trump railed against the musical acts who dropped out of performing at the Freedom 250 events celebrating the United State’s 250th birthday.

The president weighed in on the controversy during an interview with The New York Post’s Miranda Devine.

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“I never heard of any of them,” Trump said, referring to the artists who canceled. “They’re boring. I don’t even want them. And when I heard a couple of them canceled out, I said, ‘cancel the whole thing.’”

Trump further stated that instead of the performances, “we’re gonna do a rally” and “nobody’s ever gotten crowds like I get at a rally.”

🚨 BOOM — President Trump just NUKED the artists who BAILED on the America250 celebration in Washington DC, saying it's RALLY TIME:



"A couple of them said, 'we don't want anything that's partisan.' I said, that's OK, GO SOME PLACE ELSE, we're not looking to BE partisan!" 🔥… pic.twitter.com/9yiCakhsj7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

This comes after several popular musicians pulled out of concerts planned for the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. These included Martina McBride, rapper Young MC, Poison frontman Bret Michaels, the Commodores, and Morris Day & The Time, who I would have LOVED to see perform.

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The artists said they were led to believe the event would be a nonpartisan celebration of America’s 250th birthday. However, after finding out an organization tied to Trump was in charge of putting on the event, they decided to drop out.

Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan is the latest to drop out of Freedom 250 concert https://t.co/PB9C4BIUgY Due to Trump not wanting to share the spotlight and stage with former presidents who are better than him, folks are dropping out like crazy. #GreatAmericanStateFair #FreedomFlop250 pic.twitter.com/bm9h8BXMdj — PoliticalAnt🐜(a.k.a. @JazzLuvnAnt🎷)🇺🇸🌊 (@PoliticalAnt) June 3, 2026

Young MC said, “artists were not told about any ‘political involvement with the event.’” The Commodores said they “choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,” which means we can’t look forward to seeing them perform “Brick House.”