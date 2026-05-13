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Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Continue Their Laughable Attacks on Spencer Pratt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 13, 2026 1:30 PM
Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Continue Their Laughable Attacks on Spencer Pratt
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

This, ladies and gentlemen, is what desperation looks like. After cleaning Karen Bass and Nithya Raman's clocks in the last debate, Spencer Pratt's been attacked by the Left. First, they tried an ad that was supposed to make Pratt look bad by saying he opposes rampant homelessness and supports the police. Then, they leaked some of Pratt's DM's that revealed he doesn't hate Jews and would combat antisemitism in Los Angeles. All that did was bolster Pratt's reputation with anyone who isn't a raging Leftist.

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Both Bass and Raman bailed on the last debate with Pratt, but that didn't stop the two from talking to the media in an attempt to smear Pratt.

Raman called Pratt a fascist because promising to restore law and order, curtail homelessness, and protect Jews is now fascism, we guess?

"If you feel like the country's moving in the wrong direction, and you feel like establishment Democratic politics is not feeling that urgency to solve those issues or to prevent them from happening in the first place, people lose faith in government," Raman said. "People will turn to fascism, to miniTrump, which is who I think Spencer Pratt represents."

Democratic socialists like Raman are no different than mainstream Democrats these days. They are the ones who have let crime, homelessness, and the cost of living skyrocket while they import millions of criminal illegal aliens, let lawbreakers out of prison, and turn a blind eye to fraud.

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They think, as Raman proves, that stopping the decay of society is fascism.

They say it because it works with a segment of their voters, clearly.

Every single time. And they'll do the same to whatever Republican succeeds President Trump.

Raman wasn't the only one attacking Pratt, however. Bass went on CNN to say that Pratt has no experience and simply doesn't understand how government works.

"I can't even imagine. I don't think I understand he has a degree in political science, but he does not have a background or knowledge in how our government works," Bass said.

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Bass did admit it's probably not smart to underestimate Pratt. "I take nothing for granted," she said.

But if Bass is the one with the knowledge and background of understanding how government works, why is L.A. such a mess? It seems to be an argument that doesn't hold up under any scrutiny.

And Pratt didn't waste any time firing back at her.

"We don’t have to imagine Bass as mayor. We are living that disaster. That’s why I’m taking her job," he wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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