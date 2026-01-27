Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Blows Up the 'He Was Just Protesting'...
LOL: This Trump Hater Thinks Floridians Will Choose Him As Their Next Senator

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 27, 2026 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, one of the nation’s preeminent Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Florida.

Vindman was a key figure in the first politically motivated effort to impeach President Donald Trump during his first term.

Vindman posted a video on social media in which he touted his military service and positioned himself as a voice against the Trump administration’s policies.

"The last time you saw me was here, swearing an oath to tell the truth about a President who broke his," Vindman said in the announcement. "My family came to America as refugees to escape tyranny, and I, sure as hell, was not going to bow down to some want to be tyrant."

Vindman’s campaign centers on several issues affecting Florida residents. These include rising insurance premiums, inflation, and his primary opponent, Sen. Ashley Moody’s alignment with corporate interests.

Vindman’s campaign claims Moody traded over a million dollars in corporate stock while having access to insider information through her role in the Senate. The candidate called for making such trades illegal.

Vindman garnered national attention due to his role in the impeachment. He previously served as the White House National Security Council’s Director for European Affairs between 2018 and 2020. He heard Trump’s July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked him to investigate former President Joe Biden.

Vindman reported the call as a potential national security concern and became the Democrats’ star witness during the impeachment proceedings.

Since his role in the impeachment, Vindman became known for making some of the most ridiculous statements imaginable. He accused Elon Musk of sharing state secrets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an MSNBC interview in which he said Musk was “doing Putin’s bidding. Of course, he provided no evidence of this because he simply made it up.

Vindman, who was born in Ukraine, said in 2020 that Trump’s administration was “more reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving.”

He also called Trump a “useful idiot” for the Russian president and an “unwitting agent of Putin.”

In an interview with Salon, Vindman called Trump a “cult leader” and said “Donald Trump and the Republican fascist movement are escalating their attempts to end American democracy.”

He definitely sounds like someone who could win a Senate seat in Florida, doesn’t he?

