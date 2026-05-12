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Tipsheet

United Pilot Has Been Grounded Over '8647' Facebook Post

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 12, 2026 7:30 AM
United Pilot Has Been Grounded Over '8647' Facebook Post
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

At the end of April, United Airlines pilot Matt Doogen was in hot water over his Facebook header, an image that read "8647" — a code meant to signify killing President Trump. That came after the third failed assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and people were on edge, demanding United take action.

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Now, it appears the airline has. Doogen has reportedly been placed on the Do Not Fly (DNF) schedule amid an internal investigation.

Republicans fly United, too.

The story she shared is of Germanwings flight 9525, when the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, commandeered the aircraft and crashed it into the Swiss Alps in a murder-suicide plot. 150 people died.

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Related:

MENTAL HEALTH REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

It would not be well-received by passengers. Remember, the pilot can also remove someone from the aircraft.

Bingo. Because that's not what it means, and we all know it.

So many people nuke their careers and reputations to score political points. It's not worth it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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