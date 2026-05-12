United Pilot Has Been Grounded Over '8647' Facebook Post

At the end of April, United Airlines pilot Matt Doogen was in hot water over his Facebook header, an image that read "8647" — a code meant to signify killing President Trump. That came after the third failed assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and people were on edge, demanding United take action.

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Now, it appears the airline has. Doogen has reportedly been placed on the Do Not Fly (DNF) schedule amid an internal investigation.

BREAKING UPDATE: An insider source tells us that the @united pilot we exposed for posting "8647," has been placed on a DNF (Do Not Fly) schedule amid an ongoing internal investigation. pic.twitter.com/AP2v0smrN9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 12, 2026

Republicans fly United, too.

There's a reason we don't want pilots who might be mentally unstable to fly.



What if he doesn't value his life or the lives of passengers? https://t.co/74GM2iDc3B — VCampbell (@chaimbeuil) May 12, 2026

The story she shared is of Germanwings flight 9525, when the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, commandeered the aircraft and crashed it into the Swiss Alps in a murder-suicide plot. 150 people died.

Imagine the liability of a few Conservative passengers boarding a flight, seeing this lunatic, & announcing his violent post to other passengers. Or just demanding to be rebooked because of feeling unsafe. Airlines should have ZERO tolerance for this. They've been warned. — Kimo Wasabi (@NoSoyZone) May 12, 2026

It would not be well-received by passengers. Remember, the pilot can also remove someone from the aircraft.

If it only means “Get Trump out of there!” like Comey said, then why not just say it? It’s a free country. When people fey it up with shells or pebbles on a beach (Al) it looks more sinister. — Hawkshaw (@Hawkshaw1776) May 12, 2026

Bingo. Because that's not what it means, and we all know it.

Imagine throwing your career away over some dumb political s**t most say just to fit in or garner attention in a group of people. These poor retards. — Mr. Mephisto (@Mephist33482185) May 12, 2026

So many people nuke their careers and reputations to score political points. It's not worth it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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