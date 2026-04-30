United Pilot's Facebook Header Could Get Him Grounded

Here's another Leftist with a high-profile job calling for the death of President Trump. Matt Doogen is reportedly a pilot with United Airlines, and he changed his Facebook cover photo to the "8647," which is known to symbolize killing President Trump. It's why James Comey was just charged by the DOJ, too.

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Meet Matt Doogen, he’s a pilot for @united.



He just changed his cover photo on Facebook to “8647” which is known to symbolize kiIIing Trump.



Would you feel safe with him flying your plane?



Any comment @united ? pic.twitter.com/ANXoNFs5Wc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2026

We're sure that Trump supporters fly United. This writer flew United when she traveled to Hawaii in 2024, ironically the day of the first assassination attempt in Butler, PA.

I fly @united a lot… this is terrifying. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) April 29, 2026

This makes us very uncomfortable.

Remember, Democrats got a rodeo clown fired for wearing an Obama mask, and a GOP staffer was forced to resign for criticizing the outfit of an Obama daughter.

Uhhh, @united? You have a problem. One of your “captains” wants the president killed. Delta wouldn’t let this fly, you shouldn’t either. https://t.co/xPqfvwcWU0 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 29, 2026

That's a problem.

Hey @united 👋🏼 I’m a nearly 3 million miler here.



Immediately fire this pilot. Calling for the murder of the President is disgusting and should NEVER represent your company. https://t.co/ezpwJlGdEt — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) April 29, 2026

This is accurate.

I don’t feel comfortable flying @united if they are going to allow pilots like this guy to continue flying. https://t.co/IWgVJ6fyNa — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) April 29, 2026

What's to stop Doogen from removing a Trump supporter from his flight? Nothing.

Libs of TikTok reported last night that United was investigating Doogen and had removed him from a trip.

UPDATE: I’m told United is investigating. I’m told Matt was pulled from a trip tonight after my post. Hopefully @united addresses this soon https://t.co/nQdQLpcA8P — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2026

We'll see what happens.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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