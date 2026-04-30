United Pilot's Facebook Header Could Get Him Grounded

Terrorist Targets Jewish Men in Vicious Stabbing Attack
Terrorist Targets Jewish Men in Vicious Stabbing Attack
Trump Warns Republicans to Not Be 'Stupid' on Ending the Filibuster
Trump Warns Republicans to Not Be 'Stupid' on Ending the Filibuster
Gov. Janet Mills Drops Out of Senate Race, Hands Nomination to Dude With Nazi Tattoo
Gov. Janet Mills Drops Out of Senate Race, Hands Nomination to Dude With...
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
VIP
The VRA Is No Longer a DEI Program for Bad Democrat Policies
The VRA Is No Longer a DEI Program for Bad Democrat Policies
Jasmine Crockett Wants Everyone to Know She's Better Than We Are
Jasmine Crockett Wants Everyone to Know She's Better Than We Are
Vermont Christian School Wins Suit Against State After Being Punished for Trans Athlete Protest
Vermont Christian School Wins Suit Against State After Being Punished for Trans Athlete...
The 'Devout Catholic' Biden Administration's DOJ Made a Point of Targeting Nuns
The 'Devout Catholic' Biden Administration's DOJ Made a Point of Targeting Nuns
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals
UCLA Is in Hot Water Over Free Speech, and Here's Why
UCLA Is in Hot Water Over Free Speech, and Here's Why
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the Property Tax Issue
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the...
Katie Porter Tried to Recreate Kamala Harris' 'I'm Speaking' Moment. Here's How It Went.
Katie Porter Tried to Recreate Kamala Harris' 'I'm Speaking' Moment. Here's How It...
President Trump Is Considering Pulling Troops From Germany Amid Tensions With NATO Countries
President Trump Is Considering Pulling Troops From Germany Amid Tensions With NATO Countri...
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Just Issued a New Threat
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Just Issued a New Threat
Tipsheet

United Pilot's Facebook Header Could Get Him Grounded

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 30, 2026 11:30 AM
United Pilot's Facebook Header Could Get Him Grounded
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Here's another Leftist with a high-profile job calling for the death of President Trump. Matt Doogen is reportedly a pilot with United Airlines, and he changed his Facebook cover photo to the "8647," which is known to symbolize killing President Trump. It's why James Comey was just charged by the DOJ, too

Advertisement

We're sure that Trump supporters fly United. This writer flew United when she traveled to Hawaii in 2024, ironically the day of the first assassination attempt in Butler, PA.

This makes us very uncomfortable.

Remember, Democrats got a rodeo clown fired for wearing an Obama mask, and a GOP staffer was forced to resign for criticizing the outfit of an Obama daughter.

Recommended

Katie Porter Tried to Recreate Kamala Harris' 'I'm Speaking' Moment. Here's How It Went. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT TSA

That's a problem.

This is accurate.

What's to stop Doogen from removing a Trump supporter from his flight? Nothing.

Libs of TikTok reported last night that United was investigating Doogen and had removed him from a trip.

We'll see what happens.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Katie Porter Tried to Recreate Kamala Harris' 'I'm Speaking' Moment. Here's How It Went. Dmitri Bolt
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job Kurt Schlichter
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Just Issued a New Threat Dmitri Bolt
The British Are Going Alan Joseph Bauer
Jasmine Crockett Wants Everyone to Know She's Better Than We Are Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Katie Porter Tried to Recreate Kamala Harris' 'I'm Speaking' Moment. Here's How It Went. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement