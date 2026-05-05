Katie Porter Just Released a New Campaign Ad and It's Embarrassing

Katie Porter, a top Democrat in California’s gubernatorial race, released a new campaign ad Tuesday in an effort to present herself as relatable to voters, although it quickly fell flat not only for its awkward tone, but for attempting to make light of her snapping at a campaign staffer late last year to “get out of her shot."

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Katie Porter has a new ad out about how relatable she is.



What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/c9OWc3YFsm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 5, 2026

"I'm Katie Porter, and I'm not like most people who run for governor. I actually get what you're going through," she said in the ad. "A single mom of three kids, I know what it's like to push the shopping cart. My minivan has almost 200,000 miles. I have a grown kid who may soon be living on my couch."

"To give Californians what they need, it's going to take standing up to Donald Trump, calling out greedy corporations, and stepping on some toes along the way," Porter continued. "Now, could you guys please get out of my shot? Thank you."

This comes as Porter’s path to the general election in California’s gubernatorial race looks increasingly narrow, following a series of scandals that dogged the former Congresswoman late last year. She initially led the field, but former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and progressive billionaire Tom Steyer are now among those leading the Democratic pack.

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter crashes out during interview with Julie Watts, CBS.



She couldn't answer the follow up questions so she stormed out saying that follow up questions were inappropriate and she didnt want to answer them pic.twitter.com/Uc3l02n3FM — Bureaucrats Suck (@bureaucratssuck) October 8, 2025

Katie Porter is INSANE! She has a history of abusing staff members and people close to her! California can't survive another Horrible Governor! pic.twitter.com/R6ZYTnVuK9 — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) October 9, 2025

Dem CA gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter seen shooting death stares at her staff during a Zoom meeting after they messed up her lighting.



"I need the lights off... the bright lights... I need you to turn these off. These, that are killing me... Not that dark."



I'm convinced… pic.twitter.com/hE6JCwhjli — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 9, 2025

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