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Tipsheet

Katie Porter Just Released a New Campaign Ad and It's Embarrassing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 05, 2026 3:45 PM
Katie Porter Just Released a New Campaign Ad and It's Embarrassing
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Katie Porter, a top Democrat in California’s gubernatorial race,  released a new campaign ad Tuesday in an effort to present herself as relatable to voters, although it quickly fell flat not only for its awkward tone, but for attempting to make light of her snapping at a campaign staffer late last year to “get out of her shot."

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"I'm Katie Porter, and I'm not like most people who run for governor. I actually get what you're going through," she said in the ad. "A single mom of three kids, I know what it's like to push the shopping cart. My minivan has almost 200,000 miles. I have a grown kid who may soon be living on my couch."

"To give Californians what they need, it's going to take standing up to Donald Trump, calling out greedy corporations, and stepping on some toes along the way," Porter continued. "Now, could you guys please get out of my shot? Thank you."

This comes as Porter’s path to the general election in California’s gubernatorial race looks increasingly narrow, following a series of scandals that dogged the former Congresswoman late last year. She initially led the field, but former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and progressive billionaire Tom Steyer are now among those leading the Democratic pack.

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