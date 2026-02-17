Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny

For some reason, there are a lot of people at this Munich Security Conference who really shouldn’t be there. What is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doing there? She can’t do anything, and neither can California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Hillary Clinton was there, too. It’s as if they were invited because Trumpism is going international, and the political class needs folks who will reassure their insufferable, self-righteous dispositions on policy.

There was no shortage of stupid, like AOC saying that Venezuela was below the equator, which is why the Trump administration raided Caracas and captured Nicolas Maduro. Meanwhile, Newsom compared federal law enforcement to Nazis. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the governor was historically illiterate. He’s right, but the governor’s staff apparently didn’t know what was said.

Of course, his account posted, “Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him.”

That’s not what’s going on here, guy.

Enter the community note:

Senator Cruz did not refer to Governor Newsom’s ability to read but rather his knowledge of history. Historically illiterate refers to knowledge of history. Newsom left the word historically out of the original tweet which says “historically illiterate”

Stop comparing our law enforcement officers to Nazis.



This is the kind of language and rhetoric that is putting our law enforcement officers—and the people they protect—at risk.



Gavin Newsom should be universally condemned for this abhorrent language. https://t.co/ekgmsXqF3x — Katie Britt (@KatieBrittforAL) February 15, 2026

Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him. https://t.co/XC75ybiGKd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 16, 2026

I didn’t know you were dyslexic. What’s it called when you pretend to be a totally different person depending on what podcast you’re on? You should get checked for that too. https://t.co/Lb8LRq6fGN — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) February 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom announces he's not merely historically illiterate, but illiterate, illiterate. pic.twitter.com/sBwlqigfka — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 17, 2026

"Billy, this is Gavin Newsom. He's a millionaire member of the Getty family. One of the wealthiest families in America. He's also the governor of California and likely the Democrat nominee for president in 2028.



His biggest drawback is that he's so illiterate that he doesn't… https://t.co/4zdmQF2kSc pic.twitter.com/HB2v67ZD2u — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom is functionally illiterate and his attempted victimization is on brand for eunuch that sits like this https://t.co/dsVdB2NDXE pic.twitter.com/zUrbWmLlwr — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 17, 2026

And they say this guy is 2028 material; his staff is illiterate.

