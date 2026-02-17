Trans Athlete at the Center of Washington Wrestling Controversy Withdraws From State Tournament
Look What the Rhode Island Hockey Rink Shooter Posted on X Before the Attack
VIP
The Left Is Now Claiming ICE Killed a Woman in Georgia. It's a Lie.
CBS Pulled the Plug on Stephen Colbert's Interview With James Talarico. Here's Why.
Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Dies Aged 84
Weirdos, Child-Haters, and Other Leftists
Why So Much Faith in Politics?
Seventh Inning Stretcher
We Have Not Forgotten About American Hostage Dennis Coyle
Allegations of Antisemitism Against the Heritage Foundation Are Baseless
Newsom’s $450 Million 911 Debacle Reminds Why We Oppose Federal Welfare
To Win the Midterms, the GOP Should Take on (Then Run on) Fraud
Why the Olympics Tanked in China but Thrive in Italy
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 17, 2026 6:55 AM
Gavin Newsom Is Getting Dragged for Now Knowing What Illiterate Means...and It's Pretty Funny
For some reason, there are a lot of people at this Munich Security Conference who really shouldn’t be there. What is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doing there? She can’t do anything, and neither can California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Hillary Clinton was there, too. It’s as if they were invited because Trumpism is going international, and the political class needs folks who will reassure their insufferable, self-righteous dispositions on policy.  

There was no shortage of stupid, like AOC saying that Venezuela was below the equator, which is why the Trump administration raided Caracas and captured Nicolas Maduro. Meanwhile, Newsom compared federal law enforcement to Nazis. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said the governor was historically illiterate. He’s right, but the governor’s staff apparently didn’t know what was said. 

Of course, his account posted, “Ted Cruz calling a dyslexic person illiterate is a new low, even for him.”  

That’s not what’s going on here, guy.

Enter the community note: 

Senator Cruz did not refer to Governor Newsom’s ability to read but rather his knowledge of history. Historically illiterate refers to knowledge of history. Newsom left the word historically out of the original tweet which says “historically illiterate”

And they say this guy is 2028 material; his staff is illiterate. 

