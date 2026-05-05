Guess Who the Palisades Arsonist Admired

The Left has entered some pretty dangerous territory. Through its use of violent rhetoric, including the concept of "social murder," they've created a permission structure under which Leftists feel free and emboldened to commit crimes against Republicans, the rich, and any other group they feel they've got a grievance against.

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This includes the Left's idolization of people like Luigi Mangione, the man who allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York at the end of 2024. Mangione seems to have inspired at least one other criminal — the alleged Palisades arsonist, who said he started the fire "out of resentment of the rich."

Alleged Palisades arsonist became 'fixated' with Luigi Mangione, started blaze 'out of resentment of the rich': prosecutors https://t.co/Aclp5wLeFt pic.twitter.com/At1kbVeuFB — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2026

Here's more:

The deranged firebug accused of igniting the devastating Palisades Fire had become “fixated” on Luigi Mangione in the lead-up to the deadly blaze — and then allegedly suggested the inferno was started out of “resentment of the rich,” prosecutors said. Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was obsessed with the accused health care CEO killer and had routinely searched “free Luigi Mangione” and “lets take down all the billionaires” online, court documents show. In the weeks and hours before allegedly sparking the blaze that triggered the catastrophic Palisades Fire, Rinderknecht — who worked as an Uber driver — ranted to customers about Mangione’s arrest, too. “Many of defendant’s Uber passengers on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, described defendant as angry, intense, driving erratically, and ranting about being ‘pissed off at the world’ and Luigi Mangione, capitalism, and vigilantism,” prosecutors noted in a trial memorandum.

The Left thinks this is an acceptable form of violence because, by and large, their house isn't the one burning down and their loved ones aren't being shot in the back.

Yet.

This monster will turn on the Left, too, and they won't be able to stop it.

Why is this monster not charged with the deaths of the 12 people burned alive in the fires? — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) May 5, 2026

He should be.

In 2020, two teenage boys were charged with murder after a fire they started at a library killed two firefighters. That same year, three teens in Colorado set a house on fire in a revenge plot that killed five and a couple at an El Dorado gender reveal party were charged with involuntary manslaughter after a pyrotechnic device started a fire that killed a firefighter.

Maybe he can be transferred to the same prison cell as Luigi and they can rot together. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) May 5, 2026

They can start their own little Left Wing Terrorist Club.

We can officially add the Palisades fires, with all their injury, death, and destruction, to the long and accelerating list of modern left-wing violence. https://t.co/2qeoOO2yBD — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) May 4, 2026

Yes, we can.

This guy caused David Lynch to die https://t.co/TwisC5kjEk — you will surely get the karkland (@fmtovvns) May 5, 2026

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Yes. Prolific director David Lynch, the genius behind "Twin Peaks" and films like "Blue Velvet" lived with emphysema for years. The fire contributed to his death in January 2025.

A day after the Palisades fire started Gavin Newsom was already blaming climate change for the fire and local officials for the lack of water.



"Unprecedented!"



They spend billions on fighting climate change but didn't have water or working fire trucks.pic.twitter.com/cSfbTshXZB https://t.co/CPBCOBDW9n — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 5, 2026

Yeah, "climate change" looks awful lot like Leftist terrorism.