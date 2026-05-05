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Tipsheet

Guess Who the Palisades Arsonist Admired

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 3:30 PM
Guess Who the Palisades Arsonist Admired
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Left has entered some pretty dangerous territory. Through its use of violent rhetoric, including the concept of "social murder," they've created a permission structure under which Leftists feel free and emboldened to commit crimes against Republicans, the rich, and any other group they feel they've got a grievance against.

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This includes the Left's idolization of people like Luigi Mangione, the man who allegedly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York at the end of 2024. Mangione seems to have inspired at least one other criminal — the alleged Palisades arsonist, who said he started the fire "out of resentment of the rich."

Here's more:

The deranged firebug accused of igniting the devastating Palisades Fire had become “fixated” on Luigi Mangione in the lead-up to the deadly blaze — and then allegedly suggested the inferno was started out of “resentment of the rich,” prosecutors said.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was obsessed with the accused health care CEO killer and had routinely searched “free Luigi Mangione” and “lets take down all the billionaires” online, court documents show.

In the weeks and hours before allegedly sparking the blaze that triggered the catastrophic Palisades Fire, Rinderknecht — who worked as an Uber driver — ranted to customers about Mangione’s arrest, too.

“Many of defendant’s Uber passengers on December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, described defendant as angry, intense, driving erratically, and ranting about being ‘pissed off at the world’ and Luigi Mangione, capitalism, and vigilantism,” prosecutors noted in a trial memorandum.

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Related:

CRIME DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM NEW YORK

The Left thinks this is an acceptable form of violence because, by and large, their house isn't the one burning down and their loved ones aren't being shot in the back.

Yet.

This monster will turn on the Left, too, and they won't be able to stop it.

He should be.

In 2020, two teenage boys were charged with murder after a fire they started at a library killed two firefighters. That same year, three teens in Colorado set a house on fire in a revenge plot that killed five and a couple at an El Dorado gender reveal party were charged with involuntary manslaughter after a pyrotechnic device started a fire that killed a firefighter.

They can start their own little Left Wing Terrorist Club.

Yes, we can.

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Yes. Prolific director David Lynch, the genius behind "Twin Peaks" and films like "Blue Velvet" lived with emphysema for years. The fire contributed to his death in January 2025.

Yeah, "climate change" looks awful lot like Leftist terrorism.

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