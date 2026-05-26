VIVIFY Technology Unveils a Game Changer for Energy Independence

Energy independence is vital to America. Not just to our economic prosperity but also to our national security, infrastructure, and military. President Trump has made American energy production and independence a plank in his second administration, with the U.S. Department of Energy saying, "National security begins with energy independence."

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Thankfully, free-market capitalism creates the space for innovators to develop products and provide services that help America achieve these energy independence goals. VIVIFY Technology, headquartered in Florida, is doing just that.

Yesterday, VIVIFY unveiled the Flying Pig™, a 1MW containerized hydrogen power system that is 'built for true energy independence.'

In a press release, VIVIFY said the Flying Pig™ "is a deployable power system designed for remote sites, industrial operations, behind-the-meter use, and any environment where operators need power on their terms."

Here's more:

The Flying Pig™ is engineered for rapid assembly, fast connection, and modular scaling. Each unit is designed to produce 1MW of power, with additional capacity available by adding modules. Powered by a hydrogen-based input source and housed inside a self-contained unit, the Flying Pig™ gives operators true energy autonomy — power that doesn’t depend on legacy grid infrastructure, centralized fuel supply chains, or monopoly pricing models to keep critical operations running. ... The system is also designed to run at a fraction of the long-term cost of conventional grid -dependent power. In VIVIFY’s five-year cost comparison, the Flying Pig™ delivers significant projected savings versus traditional power infrastructure, removing the constant burden of supply chain dependency, price volatility, and long-term operating costs that have defined remote and industrial power for decades.

Here's what the Flying Pig™ looks like in action:

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The Flying Pig™ generates up to 1MW of power. That's enough to keep the lights on at up to 1,000 homes, power up to 10,000 LED lightbulbs, run a medium-sized grocery store or a small hospital unit, charge 400 electric vehicles, or power a large office building.

This technology could be used to support data centers, rescue and recovery efforts in disaster zones, support military operations, help mankind explore outer space, and even power a base on the moon.

"The Flying Pig™ is not a concept, not a promise, and not another piece of energy-sector theater," said VIVIFY Technology founder and CEO Jason Herring. "This is deployable power, built in America, designed to make the old model irrelevant. The big energy companies had a century to get it right. They didn't. The grid can't follow you everywhere; legacy infrastructure is a constraint America no longer has to accept, and we no longer need permission to build something better. We built the Flying Pig™ so power can go where it is needed, when it is needed, without waiting on broken infrastructure or monopoly systems to catch up."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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