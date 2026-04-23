Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Supports All Sorts of Crime As a Form of 'Protest'

The Democrats really like Twitch streamer and radical Leftist Hasan Piker. PIker believes America deserved 9/11, justifies Hamas' rape of Israeli women, and laments the fall of the USSR as one of the "greatest catastrophe" of the 20th century.

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He also supports crime as a form of protest, which is not surprising at all.

The New York Times platformed Hasan Piker on their "The Opinions" podcast to promote theft as a form of protest. The Mao fan said, "Yeah, I’m pro-piracy all the way, like, across the board. Would you pirate a car? Yes. You know, if you could."



He also says he would steal from… pic.twitter.com/D05oo7WEwk — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 22, 2026

He also said he'd steal priceless artifacts from the Louvre.

"I think it's cool," Piker said.

That's the Democratic Party and it's supporters in a nutshell: they have no respect for law and order, no respect for Western culture or history. The destruction is the point.

He also endorses stealing from corporations.

A bit later, Piker adds "I’m pro stealing from big corporations, because, you know, they steal quite a bit more from their own workers. However, one thing that might even help your ethical dilemma is the fact that the automated process that they design, these companies know will… pic.twitter.com/fB7U8Y6HN7 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 22, 2026

The most interesting part is that Piker won't do the stealing, that's for the little people.

"I don’t personally do it. I never do it. When I was younger, I stole some Pokémon cards from a friend and my father punished me. And it was such a harrowing experience that I literally can’t even steal a candy bar," Piker said. "If someone needs the food; they should absolutely steal it."

There is no reason to steal food. There are food banks and charities.

There is no such thing as too far left in America. https://t.co/Aso85ZQ7cz — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 23, 2026

But Piker admits that swift punishment deters crime. His father disciplined him as a child and he said he can't bring himself to steal.

Keep attaching yourselves to this communist clown, Democrats! https://t.co/5SrJFI4fNx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 22, 2026

It wasn't just theft that Piker endorsed. He also said he "understood" why Luigi Mangione killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and accused Thompson of being guilty of "social murder."

In a new NYT interview, Hasan Piker says that many “understand” Luigi Mangione killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson because Thompson himself was guilty of “social murder” pic.twitter.com/4f9bPdsxU5 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) April 22, 2026

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"Engels wrote about the concept of social murder and Brian Thompson, as the United Healthcare CEO, was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder," Piker said.

Remember when the Left was worried about "stochastic terrorism" from the Right?

What an absurd and dangerous marxist buzzword. I'd predict a lot of idiots are going to justify all manner of atrocities against "social murderers." — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) April 22, 2026

That's what Piker is doing now.

The only Democrat to distance themselves from Piker is John Fetterman, who warned his party about aligning with Piker. It seems the Democrats won't listen, of course, and that's fine. This just proves that they agree with the things Piker says, no matter how radical, offensive, or dangerous.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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