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Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Supports All Sorts of Crime As a Form of 'Protest'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 11:30 AM
Democratic Spokesman Hasan Piker Supports All Sorts of Crime As a Form of 'Protest'
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Democrats really like Twitch streamer and radical Leftist Hasan Piker. PIker believes America deserved 9/11, justifies Hamas' rape of Israeli women, and laments the fall of the USSR as one of the "greatest catastrophe" of the 20th century.

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He also supports crime as a form of protest, which is not surprising at all.

He also said he'd steal priceless artifacts from the Louvre.

"I think it's cool," Piker said.

That's the Democratic Party and it's supporters in a nutshell: they have no respect for law and order, no respect for Western culture or history. The destruction is the point.

He also endorses stealing from corporations.

The most interesting part is that Piker won't do the stealing, that's for the little people.

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS THE NEW YORK TIMES

"I don’t personally do it. I never do it. When I was younger, I stole some Pokémon cards from a friend and my father punished me. And it was such a harrowing experience that I literally can’t even steal a candy bar," Piker said. "If someone needs the food; they should absolutely steal it."

There is no reason to steal food. There are food banks and charities.

But Piker admits that swift punishment deters crime. His father disciplined him as a child and he said he can't bring himself to steal.

It wasn't just theft that Piker endorsed. He also said he "understood" why Luigi Mangione killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and accused Thompson of being guilty of "social murder."

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"Engels wrote about the concept of social murder and Brian Thompson, as the United Healthcare CEO, was engaging in a tremendous amount of social murder," Piker said.

Remember when the Left was worried about "stochastic terrorism" from the Right?

That's what Piker is doing now.

The only Democrat to distance themselves from Piker is John Fetterman, who warned his party about aligning with Piker. It seems the Democrats won't listen, of course, and that's fine. This just proves that they agree with the things Piker says, no matter how radical, offensive, or dangerous.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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