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Tipsheet

Gun Rights Groups Rush to Court After Maryland Bans Glocks

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 27, 2026 8:30 PM
Gun Rights Groups Rush to Court After Maryland Bans Glocks
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Second Amendment Foundation and its partners have filed a lawsuit challenging Maryland’s newly signed Glock ban. 

The filing comes in immediate response to Gov. Wes Moore signing the bill into law earlier today.

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The National Rifle Association of America, the Firearms Policy Coalition, and the SAF filed the lawsuit targeting Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Acting Superintendent of the Maryland State Police Michael Jackson. 

 2026 Nra Fpc 2af v Moore Complaint  by  scott.mcclallen 


Gov. Moore signed into law Senate Bill 334, which states a person “…may not manufacture, sell, offer for sale, purchase, receive, or transfer a machine-gun convertible pistol.” It further defines a “machine gun convertible pistol” as a firearm that contains a cruciform trigger bar. 

The ban activates on Jan. 1, 2027, when it will turn many law-abiding citizens into criminals for owning a basic pistol. The Democrats claim that this will somehow protect state residents from criminals

The Second Amendment protects an individual's right to bear arms for self-defense, which "shall not be infringed."

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GUN BAN MARYLAND NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION SAF SECOND AMENDMENT SECOND AMENDMENT FOUNDATION

“This Maryland law bans nearly every Glock and Glock-style handgun on the market today,” said SAF Executive Adam Kraut. “These pistols are among the most popular on the market, chosen in overwhelming numbers by peaceable citizens for lawful purposes like self-defense. Maryland has now attempted to ban these firearms because a subset of criminals illegally modifies them, using conversion parts that are themselves illegal to possess, and then commit crimes with the modified handguns. Not only is this law as foolish as banning hops and barley to prevent drunk driving, but these commonly owned arms are clearly protected by the Second Amendment, the ratification of which takes certain policy choices – including this one – off the table.” 

SAF is joined in National Rifle Association v. Moore by the NRA and Firearms Policy Coalition.

“Bans like the one just signed in Maryland are the antithesis of good policy,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “This unconstitutional law does nothing more than punish peaceable gun owners in the state, and it cannot be allowed to stand. You can’t stop criminal violence by broadening the law just to make everyone a criminal. That strategy never works.”

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