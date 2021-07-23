'This Is What It Means to Be a Rock Star': How Eric Clapton Is Standing Up to Tyranny

Without resistance to the Covid-19 lockdown regime, endless masking and social distancing, and now vaccine passports, government officials won’t willingly relinquish their newfound powers. It’s going to take courage from not only everyday Americans, but importantly from cultural figures, business executives, and beyond. That’s why it’s refreshing to see musician Eric Clapton take a stand.

In a statement Wednesday responding to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that starting in September those entering crowded venues, such as nightclubs, will need to show proof of vaccination, Clapton said he’s got a message of his own.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he added.

While many liberals responded predictably, freedom-lovers congratulated Clapton on social media for his position.

Bravo. @EricClapton



Artists should defend individual Liberty.



I very much support vaccines, but it should be your choice—not forced upon you. https://t.co/9cQv5zaPiA — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 21, 2021

Thank you Eric Clapton & Ian Brown & Richard Ashcroft & all musicians who show true integrity by refusing to perform at venues using a totalitarian system of entry. It’s impossible for me to respect those going along with this. Human & artistic sell outs controlled by the Govt. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) July 21, 2021

Hero ???? if only all musicians would do this it would end it now #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere https://t.co/7YaufvgpKM — Tonia Buxton (@ToniaBuxton) July 22, 2021

This tweet is wildly popular. And yet DC types still don’t get it. https://t.co/r6izsu3FaA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 22, 2021

When freedom is under siege, bravery sometimes comes from unexpected quarters https://t.co/uyx28GC8p0 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 21, 2021