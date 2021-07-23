united kingdom
VIP

'This Is What It Means to Be a Rock Star': How Eric Clapton Is Standing Up to Tyranny

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
'This Is What It Means to Be a Rock Star': How Eric Clapton Is Standing Up to Tyranny

Source: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Without resistance to the Covid-19 lockdown regime, endless masking and social distancing, and now vaccine passports, government officials won’t willingly relinquish their newfound powers. It’s going to take courage from not only everyday Americans, but importantly from cultural figures, business executives, and beyond. That’s why it’s refreshing to see musician Eric Clapton take a stand.

In a statement Wednesday responding to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that starting in September those entering crowded venues, such as nightclubs, will need to show proof of vaccination, Clapton said he’s got a message of his own.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said.

“Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show,” he added. 

While many liberals responded predictably, freedom-lovers congratulated Clapton on social media for his position. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Cleveland Indians Have a New Name and People Are Unimpressed
Spencer Brown
FBI Attempts to Do Damage Control After Initiating Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Katie Pavlich
Politifact Busted For Totally False 'Fact Check' on Biden's Gun Grab
Katie Pavlich
Tucker Carlson's and Sean Hannity's Ratings Blew CNN Town Hall with Joe Biden Out of the Water
Julio Rosas
Liz Cheney Might Be Punished Again for Continued Support of Dems' January 6 Witch Hunt
Matt Vespa

Biden Has the Most Bizarre Response to Reporter Asking About Dems Who Want to Defund Police
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular