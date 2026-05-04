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Man Who Stabbed Social Worker at San Francisco Hospital Is an Illegal Alien From Venezuela

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 04, 2026 11:00 AM
Man Who Stabbed Social Worker at San Francisco Hospital Is an Illegal Alien From Venezuela
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

An illegal alien from Venezuela, who entered under the Biden administration's "catch and release" policies is responsible for the stabbing death of a social worker at a San Francisco hospital.

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51-year-old Alberto Rangel was stabbed by a patient back in December, at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFGH) in the facility's outpatient HIV clinic. That patient, a 34-year-old named Wilfredo Jose Tortolero Arriechi reportedly stabbed Rangel in the neck.

Here's more from KYOUTV's reporting back in December:

The death of a social worker who was allegedly stabbed by a patient armed with a knife is raising concerns about the safety and security of a San Francisco hospital.

Alberto Rangel, 51, was a social worker at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. He died Saturday from injuries he sustained two days earlier when police say he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the neck and shoulder by a patient armed with a 5-inch kitchen knife.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that 34-year-old Wilfredo Jose Tortolero Arriechi has been charged with murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Rangel is being remembered as a deeply caring person.

“I’ll just say the social worker was one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Juliette Suarez, one of Rangel’s colleagues. “Amazing clinician. Unbelievable loss for staff and community.”

Suarez says the incident is devastating and should never have happened.

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Related:

CALIFORNIA DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Suarez is correct, this never should have happened. Thanks to Biden and the Democrats' open-borders/sanctuary city policies, it does.

"This murderer was released into our nation under the Biden administration’s reckless open-border policies. @CAgovernor must cooperate with @ICEgov to ensure that criminals like Tortolero-Arriechi are NEVER released from jail to terrorize more innocent Americans," DHS wrote on X.

Bingo. If churches started offering sanctuary for pro-lifers persecuted by the Biden DOJ under the FACE Act, the Left would not care.

Far too many, but even one is unacceptable.

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They do not care. In their political calculus, a San Francisco social worker's life is an acceptable price to pay for importing millions of illegal in order to change our demographics and dismantle our nation.

Yes. It was all by design.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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