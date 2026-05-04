Man Who Stabbed Social Worker at San Francisco Hospital Is an Illegal Alien From Venezuela

An illegal alien from Venezuela, who entered under the Biden administration's "catch and release" policies is responsible for the stabbing death of a social worker at a San Francisco hospital.

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51-year-old Alberto Rangel was stabbed by a patient back in December, at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFGH) in the facility's outpatient HIV clinic. That patient, a 34-year-old named Wilfredo Jose Tortolero Arriechi reportedly stabbed Rangel in the neck.

🚨ANOTHER SANCTUARY MURDER



ICE confirms the killer in this San Francisco stabbing is a Venezuelan criminal illegal alien who entered the U.S. under Biden & the Democrats deadly “catch-and-release” policies and then illegally harbored under @GavinNewsom’s sanctuary state laws. pic.twitter.com/T2M8mA1SA2 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) May 3, 2026

Here's more from KYOUTV's reporting back in December:

The death of a social worker who was allegedly stabbed by a patient armed with a knife is raising concerns about the safety and security of a San Francisco hospital. Alberto Rangel, 51, was a social worker at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. He died Saturday from injuries he sustained two days earlier when police say he was attacked and stabbed multiple times in the neck and shoulder by a patient armed with a 5-inch kitchen knife. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that 34-year-old Wilfredo Jose Tortolero Arriechi has been charged with murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, Rangel is being remembered as a deeply caring person. “I’ll just say the social worker was one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life,” said Juliette Suarez, one of Rangel’s colleagues. “Amazing clinician. Unbelievable loss for staff and community.” Suarez says the incident is devastating and should never have happened.

Suarez is correct, this never should have happened. Thanks to Biden and the Democrats' open-borders/sanctuary city policies, it does.

Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi, an illegal alien from Venezuela, STABBED and KILLED Alberto Rangel at the San Francisco General Hospital in December. He faces charges for homicide and use of a deadly weapon.



This murderer was released into our nation under the Biden… pic.twitter.com/FWA625DxEm — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 1, 2026

"This murderer was released into our nation under the Biden administration’s reckless open-border policies. @CAgovernor must cooperate with @ICEgov to ensure that criminals like Tortolero-Arriechi are NEVER released from jail to terrorize more innocent Americans," DHS wrote on X.

Bingo. If churches started offering sanctuary for pro-lifers persecuted by the Biden DOJ under the FACE Act, the Left would not care.

@DHSgov How many USA citizens have been killed by illegal invaders since 01/21/2021? Put that stat up with how many have been sexually assaulted, robbed, car jacked, and assaulted, pretty please. — Beary Pandatron (@BearyPandaTron) May 4, 2026

Far too many, but even one is unacceptable.

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And then there's always silence from the left when this happens- which is often. They don't want to bring attention to it- when they should have the exact opposite reaction. The Dems have become genuinely bad people. — Willie B tha OG☃️👹💀 (@WillieBthaG) May 3, 2026

They do not care. In their political calculus, a San Francisco social worker's life is an acceptable price to pay for importing millions of illegal in order to change our demographics and dismantle our nation.

The Biden administration, purposely brought in the worst of the worst. https://t.co/DSekyfqMm6 — Cooper2024 (@CoopersMom24) May 3, 2026

Yes. It was all by design.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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