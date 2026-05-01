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Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 01, 2026 2:00 PM
Scott Jennings Calls Out Seth Moulton for Suggesting Secretary Hegseth Be Executed for 'War Crimes'
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats are not well, at all. We expected them to go into the midterms talking about the economy and affordability, and instead they've doubled down on pushing a revenge tour complete with the weaponization of government against the Trump administration and Trump voters.

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Rep. Seth Moulton escalated that, making the not-too-subtle suggestion that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth be executed for war crimes. Scott Jennings pointed this out to CNN's Anderson Cooper, who didn't believe it.

"Honestly, too, Hegseth here, he gets banged on a lot," Jennings said. "I saw Seth Moulton, a Democrat member of Congress, on our air last night, suggesting that he needed to be executed for war crimes. And so there is a lot of rhetorical volleying going on here and so I give him a little latitude on that because he's taken a fair amount of incoming."

"But he's there also to defend the military. He runs the military, he's there to defend the military," Jennings continued, "and I don't think you could argue with a straight face anything other than they have performed brilliantly. But some of the Democrats have suggested otherwise and I think that's what he's getting at."

"I didn't hear Moulton last night," Cooper said, "but I don't think he said he was."

"He did," Jennings replied. "He said it to Erin Burnett."

They then cut to Moulton with Erin Burnett. 

"Back on World War II, the Allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing," Moulton said. "And guess what the conclusion was? They got executed. Listen to that, Mr. Secretary."

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PETE HEGSETH SCOTT JENNINGS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Jennings is correct.

It sure seems like Democrats want to kill members of the Trump administration, doesn't it? 

Yes, it is.

"A sitting Congressman openly fantasizing about putting a political opponent to death. That’s not rhetoric. That’s deranged bloodlust," wrote the user.

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