Remember When Jimmy Kimmel Didn't Like This Joke From Aaron Rodgers? We Do.

After making a tasteless "joke" about the impending death of President Trump, Jimmy Kimmel was quick to play the "I'm just a comedian!" card. He was called out by First Lady Melania Trump herself, who, fed up with multiple assassination attempts against her husband, called Kimmel's rhetoric "hateful and violent."

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But there was a time not too long ago when Jimmy Kimmel himself wasn't a fan of jokes directed at him. A few years ago, when former Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked about Kimmel being on the Epstein list, Kimmel was deeply offended and demanded an apology.

Here’s how Jimmy Kimmel reacted after Aaron Rodgers made a joke on a sports show about him possibly being on the Epstein list.



Kimmel wanted an apology. He said it crossed the line and that he never does that.



Kimmel smears Trump worse every night. pic.twitter.com/aOKhdHHbGm — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 29, 2026

"He decided to insinuate that I am a pedophile," Kimmel said. "You don't like Trump, you're a pedophile. It's their go-to move and it shows you how much they actually care about peophilia."

"And as far as the 'Well, you say things about people all the time' argument goes, yes, I do. It's not the same," Kimmel continued, "it's not even close to the same."

Right. Kimmel just wished death on the President, who guys like Kimmel have called a pedophile, too. And Kimmel blamed MAGA for killing Charlie Kirk when it was a Leftist with a transgender furry boyfriend.

What Kimmel says is far worse.

“We don’t make up lies.”



That’s exactly what he was “indefinitely suspended” for following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. He stated that Tyler Robinson was part of “a MAGA gang.”



He never apologized for his lies to the Kirk family or the American people. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) April 29, 2026

How quickly he forgot.

@JimmyKimmelLive has always been hypocritical but then again his "audience" thinks he's a comedian so they probably don't really know the meaning of hypocritical.

Dems are like Islamic's which believe you can lie, cheat and steal to justify the achievement of total control. — Musings of a nobody (@JustaCi54400863) April 29, 2026

There is nothing funny in that monologue.

What I hate the most about wokeness is how they will demand apologies and cancellation over minor slights but when they lie and wish violence on others they refuse to be held accountable for their actions. https://t.co/wIfRMEncUU — Ashton Forbes (@AshtonForbes) April 29, 2026

They're very quick to hide behind the First Amendment when it suits them.

Of course! Kimmel is a HYPOCRITE. He can dish it, but he can’t take it. What a wuss. https://t.co/kfrBiVFzxa — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) April 29, 2026

Of course. He's a Democrat, so that's par for the course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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