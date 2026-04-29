Remember When Jimmy Kimmel Didn't Like This Joke From Aaron Rodgers? We Do.

This Candidate Is Suing After Democrat Official Sent Goons to Harass Him Out of the Race
This Candidate Is Suing After Democrat Official Sent Goons to Harass Him Out...
This Is What Luigi Mangione Had to Say About the WHCD Shooting
This Is What Luigi Mangione Had to Say About the WHCD Shooting
Here's What Cole Allen Did in the Weeks Leading Up to the WHCD Shooting
Here's What Cole Allen Did in the Weeks Leading Up to the WHCD...
Minneapolis Residents Are Begging for Police Protection After Elected 'Defund the Police' Politicians
Minneapolis Residents Are Begging for Police Protection After Elected 'Defund the Police'...
Jake Tapper Once Condemned 'Stochastic Terrorism,' but Seems to Have Forgotten That As He Defends Kimmel
Jake Tapper Once Condemned 'Stochastic Terrorism,' but Seems to Have Forgotten That As...
Tim Walz Was Destroyed by the DOJ for Trying to Take Credit for Fed Raids on Fraudulent MN Businesses
Tim Walz Was Destroyed by the DOJ for Trying to Take Credit for...
With SCOTUS VRA Ruling, GA State Senator Dolezal Calls on Gov. Kemp to Call Special Redistricting Session
With SCOTUS VRA Ruling, GA State Senator Dolezal Calls on Gov. Kemp to...
SCOTUS Just Ruled in Favor of a Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Targeted by New Jersey's Attorney General
SCOTUS Just Ruled in Favor of a Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Targeted by New...
VIP
Sic Semper Tyrannis, According to the Media
Sic Semper Tyrannis, According to the Media
A Lib Student Accuses Matt Walsh of Lying About Trans People, His Comeback is Brutal
A Lib Student Accuses Matt Walsh of Lying About Trans People, His Comeback...
The Secretary of War Says the Biggest Adversary to the US in the Iran War Are Congressional Democrats
The Secretary of War Says the Biggest Adversary to the US in the...
The Florida House Advances the State's New Congressional Map
The Florida House Advances the State's New Congressional Map
This Is Not Free Speech: Acting AG Todd Blanche Blasts Democrats for Defending James Comey
This Is Not Free Speech: Acting AG Todd Blanche Blasts Democrats for Defending...
The 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is Catching Up to Mamdani As He Begs NY State to Fix His Budget Crisis
The 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is Catching Up to Mamdani As He Begs NY...
Tipsheet

Remember When Jimmy Kimmel Didn't Like This Joke From Aaron Rodgers? We Do.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 11:00 AM
Remember When Jimmy Kimmel Didn't Like This Joke From Aaron Rodgers? We Do.
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

After making a tasteless "joke" about the impending death of President Trump, Jimmy Kimmel was quick to play the "I'm just a comedian!" card. He was called out by First Lady Melania Trump herself, who, fed up with multiple assassination attempts against her husband, called Kimmel's rhetoric "hateful and violent."

Advertisement

But there was a time not too long ago when Jimmy Kimmel himself wasn't a fan of jokes directed at him. A few years ago, when former Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked about Kimmel being on the Epstein list, Kimmel was deeply offended and demanded an apology.

"He decided to insinuate that I am a pedophile," Kimmel said. "You don't like Trump, you're a pedophile. It's their go-to move and it shows you how much they actually care about peophilia."

"And as far as the 'Well, you say things about people all the time' argument goes, yes, I do. It's not the same," Kimmel continued, "it's not even close to the same."

Right. Kimmel just wished death on the President, who guys like Kimmel have called a pedophile, too. And Kimmel blamed MAGA for killing Charlie Kirk when it was a Leftist with a transgender furry boyfriend.

What Kimmel says is far worse.

Recommended

The Supreme Court Has Ruled on the Voting Rights Act Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JIMMY KIMMEL MEDIA BIAS MELANIA TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

How quickly he forgot.

There is nothing funny in that monologue.

They're very quick to hide behind the First Amendment when it suits them.

Of course. He's a Democrat, so that's par for the course.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Has Ruled on the Voting Rights Act Matt Vespa
Checkmate: Trump’s Real Leverage Kevin McCullough
Tim Walz Was Destroyed by the DOJ for Trying to Take Credit for Fed Raids on Fraudulent MN Businesses Amy Curtis
A Lib Student Accuses Matt Walsh of Lying About Trans People, His Comeback is Brutal Dmitri Bolt
This Is What Luigi Mangione Had to Say About the WHCD Shooting Jeff Charles
With SCOTUS VRA Ruling, GA State Senator Dolezal Calls on Gov. Kemp to Call Special Redistricting Session Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Supreme Court Has Ruled on the Voting Rights Act Matt Vespa
Advertisement