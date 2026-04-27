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Tipsheet

Melania Trump Fires Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Awful 'Joke'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 27, 2026 12:15 PM
Melania Trump Fires Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Awful 'Joke'
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The other day, so-called comedian Jimmy Kimmel held a fake White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) routine during which he said that First Lady Melania Trump had a "glow like an expectant widow."

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It was disgusting, but on brand for Kimmel. Just a few days after his "joke," Cole Allen actually tried to make FLOTUS a widow after Allen targeted the WHCD.

FLOTUS isn't letting Kimmel slide on this, either. This morning, she posted on X calling for ABC to take action against Kimmel.

Here's the entire post:

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country.  His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. 

People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.

A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

Enough is enough.  It is time for ABC to take a stand.  How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

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Related:

ABC NEWS FIRST AMENDMENT JIMMY KIMMEL MELANIA TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The Democrats will, undoubtedly, claim this is an attack on the First Amendment. It's not, of course.

The Left canceled a rodeo clown for wearing an Obama mask. Never forget that.

He was funnier when he was watching girls jumping on trampolines.

We're not sure they'd ever realize it.

Violence is not protected by free speech.

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Never forget the look on the First Lady's face when shots rang out at the dinner.

We'll see what ABC does. After Kimmel smeared conservatives and blamed them for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the network suspended Kimmel for a weekend before letting him back on the air to issue a tearful non-apology.

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