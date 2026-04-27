Melania Trump Fires Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Awful 'Joke'

The other day, so-called comedian Jimmy Kimmel held a fake White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) routine during which he said that First Lady Melania Trump had a "glow like an expectant widow."

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It was disgusting, but on brand for Kimmel. Just a few days after his "joke," Cole Allen actually tried to make FLOTUS a widow after Allen targeted the WHCD.

FLOTUS isn't letting Kimmel slide on this, either. This morning, she posted on X calling for ABC to take action against Kimmel.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Here's the entire post:

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

The Democrats will, undoubtedly, claim this is an attack on the First Amendment. It's not, of course.

ABC needs to fire Jimmy Kimmel. Praying for you and President Trump. 🙏🏻 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) April 27, 2026

The Left canceled a rodeo clown for wearing an Obama mask. Never forget that.

I agree. Jimmy Kimmel is trash. He’s never been funny. There is no entertainment value to his act. It’s all hate and propaganda. We saw this when he commented on Charlie, too. — Pino Americano (@PinoAmericano) April 27, 2026

He was funnier when he was watching girls jumping on trampolines.

At what point do those in the room with you realize they could have been the shooter's collateral damage had he been successful? All caused by their divisive rhetoric.



Continued prayers for you, your husband, family and our country. ✌️🤟🙏🇺🇸💪⚖️ pic.twitter.com/gCnnpDDwUI — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) April 27, 2026

We're not sure they'd ever realize it.

People cannot call for violence and then hide behind free speech. — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) April 27, 2026

Violence is not protected by free speech.

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First lady Melania Trump calls on ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel for saying she had 'a glow like an expectant widow'



Melania was in briefing room after WHCD shooting. She seemed to be holding back tears when prior assassination attempts were mentioned https://t.co/I5VNo6PFkj — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) April 27, 2026

Never forget the look on the First Lady's face when shots rang out at the dinner.

This picture absolutely breaks my heart. The terrified look on Melania’s face 😢 pic.twitter.com/N9UIVx5uw4 — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) April 26, 2026

We'll see what ABC does. After Kimmel smeared conservatives and blamed them for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the network suspended Kimmel for a weekend before letting him back on the air to issue a tearful non-apology.