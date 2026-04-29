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Tipsheet

Brandon Johnson Admits Chicago Discriminates in Hiring City Employees

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 29, 2026 7:30 AM
Brandon Johnson Admits Chicago Discriminates in Hiring City Employees
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

We are not at all shocked by this news. Democrats have long hated White men and have gone out of their way to punish, ostracize, and discriminate against them in all walks of life. That's illegal, of course, but when have Democrats ever cared about the law over their political agenda?

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Never, and they're not even afraid to admit they're breaking the law these days, as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson demonstrated when he bragged about discriminating against White men in hiring for city jobs.

"I've been very intentional about making sure that my administration, unlike previous administrations, have people who work for me that reflect the community," Johnson said. "Once upon a time, and just to be very blunt with you, two administrations ago, 70 percent of the Mayor's administration were White men, right? And that's not just a diversified approach, I believe."

That also explains why Chicago has been run into the ground under the last two administrations.

Yes, it will.

They need an asterisk that says "Unless you're a white male."

Cook County is insanely corrupt.

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Related:

CHICAGO CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY HARMEET K. DHILLON

It would be the hate crime of the century, of course.

This is a (D)ifferent kind of racism.

Democrats don't care about the best and the brightest. They will let your city go to ruin, let your incompetent doctor kill you, and run the nation into the ground in order to push their agenda. Many people have tagged Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon. She has not weighed in yet, but this is right in her wheelhouse.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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