Brandon Johnson Admits Chicago Discriminates in Hiring City Employees

We are not at all shocked by this news. Democrats have long hated White men and have gone out of their way to punish, ostracize, and discriminate against them in all walks of life. That's illegal, of course, but when have Democrats ever cared about the law over their political agenda?

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Never, and they're not even afraid to admit they're breaking the law these days, as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson demonstrated when he bragged about discriminating against White men in hiring for city jobs.

Chicago Mayor Johnson just admitted on TV he discriminates in city hiring against white males@CivilRights, here you go pic.twitter.com/PfZCv7EzQg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 29, 2026

"I've been very intentional about making sure that my administration, unlike previous administrations, have people who work for me that reflect the community," Johnson said. "Once upon a time, and just to be very blunt with you, two administrations ago, 70 percent of the Mayor's administration were White men, right? And that's not just a diversified approach, I believe."

That also explains why Chicago has been run into the ground under the last two administrations.

This will be useful for @AAGDhillon — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 29, 2026

Yes, it will.

He needs to update the signs he has around Chi-Town pic.twitter.com/H0Dvi8WUWD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2026

They need an asterisk that says "Unless you're a white male."

https://t.co/YkvtOYTHhF been goin on in cook county for years — Wolvie (@wolviebets) April 29, 2026

Cook County is insanely corrupt.

But if it was the other way around… https://t.co/z4RqDYtFK9 — Mat Nuclear (@MatNuclear) April 29, 2026

It would be the hate crime of the century, of course.

How is this not racist? https://t.co/uXL1yqgrbx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 29, 2026

This is a (D)ifferent kind of racism.

I don't want my doctor to "reflect the community." I don't care what my doctor looks like. I just want the best doctor. That's the standard that I deserve - The Best.



Don't we just deserve the very best and brightest? Shouldn't THAT be the standard? Why does anything else… https://t.co/S9T6vCFnkE — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) April 29, 2026

Democrats don't care about the best and the brightest. They will let your city go to ruin, let your incompetent doctor kill you, and run the nation into the ground in order to push their agenda. Many people have tagged Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon. She has not weighed in yet, but this is right in her wheelhouse.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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