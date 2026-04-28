Scott Jennings Proves America Has a Left-Wing Violence Problem

Following the third assassination attempt against President Trump, and a wave of violence against conservatives, including Steve Scalise and the assassination of Charlie Kirk, it's clear we have a Left-wing violence problem in America.

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Cole Allen's manifesto contained talking points that come straight from MSNOW and the Democratic Party, and Scott Jennings masterfully pointed out how the Democrats' rhetoric, along with the media, created a culture of violence on the Left.

We have a left-wing violence problem in America.

After 3x attempts on Trump, Charlie, Kavanaugh, Scalise and more.@ScottJenningsKY masterfully shows how rhetoric from many prominent voices in news, media & even politicians have helped marinate a culture of violence on the Left. pic.twitter.com/3aUPT9HN4Y — Scott Jennings Show (@JenningsShow) April 27, 2026

"In the hours that followed the dinner, which was postponed, a clear picture emerged. This man, a school teacher with a PhD from CalTech, had been marinated in standard-issue Left-wing talking points," Jennings said, "things you hear every day on cable news and on the Left's social media websites. He also attended a 'No Kings' rally, apparently, where people routinely hold signs and call for Trump's death."

"'Trump is Hitler,' 'Trump is a fascist,' 'Trump is a racist,' 'Trump is a threat to democracy,' 'Trump is a pedophile.' That is what Cole Allen was marinating in on a regular basis, and he was programmed by people like Congressman Ted Lieu," Jennings noted.

Jennings then played a clip of Lieu speaking.

"Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times," Lieu said. "In those files, there's highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children. Of Donald Trump threatening to kill children."

"Obviously, the shooter believed Ted Lieu's lies and decided to do something about it," Jennings said. "I mean, if you believed all the things they say about Trump, you could see how someone might get the idea that killing him is a good idea. Would it be a good idea to kill Hiltler, after all?"

"But when violent action occurs, we get Democrats immediately claiming they have no idea what you're talking about," Jennings continued. "Listen to Congressman Jamie Raskin on Sunday morning, the morning after this, on CNN. It's jaw-dropping."

As we reported here, Raskin told CNN he was not familiar with any heated rhetoric from the Democrats.

"You, as many of your fellow Democrats, have used some heated rhetoric against the President and do you think twice about that when something like this happens?" Dana Bash asked.

"What rhetoric do you have in mind," Raskin responded.

"What a complete and total joke of a human being," Jennings said. "The idea that he doesn't know what is said on the Left about Trump that incites all these lunatics to violence."

"This sort of feigned ignorance is a permission structure," Jennings added, "to keep it going. But it isn't confined to a clown like Raskin. None other than the former President of the United States, Barack Obama, on late Sunday afternoon — well after we knew the motivations of the Left-wing lunatic shooter — issued a statement about the matter. I'll read you the first sentence, and I quote, 'Although we don't yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting' ... this is insidious. It is sick and it is what the Left does to keep the violence and the violent rhetoric going."

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"They have no ability to control their radical base and so people like Raskin and Obama have just decided to excuse it by pretending to ignore it. And guess what? Six months from now, six years from now, some Democrat talking head on cable TV, 'Oh, we don't really know why that guy shot up the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Even Obama said so.'"

"Just a couple of days before the dinner, the most hateful man in America, Jimmy Kimmel, gave this mock dinner speech," Jennings continued."

He played a clip of Kimmel "joking" that First Lady Melania Trump had a "glow like an expectant widow." The First Lady fired back at Kimmel, calling on ABC to take action against his "hateful and violent rhetoric."

"Laughing. Laughing at that, they were. Do you get it? Do you understand? This isn't Kimmel being funny. This is wishcasting. This is dreaming. This is hoping. This is Jimmy Kimmel trying to will into existence the death of Donald Trump," Jennings said. "And he pretty much does this on a nightly basis."

"The liberals have decided that the trouble with subtlety is that not everyone gets it. So they just pretty much say out loud now their preferred outcomes and hope for someone to take them up on it."

"Last September, the biggest buffoon in American politics, Tim Walz, was hoping to wake up to news that Trump had died," Jennings noted. "Folks, they aren't hiding it, and they aren't sorry about it, either."

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"Democratic candidates know what time it is in their party. They know exactly what their radical base wants to hear," Jennings continued, "listen to Abdul El-Sayed, the leading Democrat candidate for Senate up in Michigan."

In the clip, El-Sayed said, "We don't back down. With all due respect, when they go low, we don't go high. We take 'em to the mud and choke 'em out."

"And last week, Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries issued orders to the nation's radicals," Jennings said, before playing a clip of Jeffries saying, "We are in an era of maximum warfare. Everywhere, all the time. And we're going to keep the pressure on Republicans in every single state in the union to ensure that, at the end of the day, there is a fair national map."

"Maximum warfare. Folks, we have a Left-wing violence problem in America, as I had to explain to a CNN panel on Sunday afternoon.

In that clip, Jennings tells the panel, "You can understand why we're on edge as conservatives, though. Three times the President, Steve Scalise, Brett Kavanaugh, Charlie Kirk. Heck, there was even a plot against Russ Vought the other day, who's the head of the Office of Management and Budget. I mean, conservatives are, I think, rightfully on edge because this keeps happening over and over and over again. And people keep calling Donald Trump a Nazi and they keep calling him a fascist, and they keep repeating lies about him that are not true. Yet they keep getting repeated regarding Epstein and other things."

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"I'm just telling you, as a conservative who lives in this everyday, my friend was murdered last year, my president's had three assassination attempts. I have a knot in my stomach about it every day that I wake up," Jennings said.

"We have a Left-wing violence problem in this country. Media, comedians, politicians, even some of the Left-wing supposed religious leaders. All of them creating permission structures and excuses and motivations for violence against President Trump and his party," Jennings said. "It is disgusting, it is dangerous, and to be honest, I cannot believe how calm the President himself is about all of it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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