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Tipsheet

Jamie Raskin Is Unaware of the Heated Rhetoric From Democrats. Let's Remind Him.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 26, 2026 12:00 PM
Jamie Raskin Is Unaware of the Heated Rhetoric From Democrats. Let's Remind Him.
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Last night, a shooter identified as Cole Allen, tried to enter the White House Correspondents' Dinner armed with weapons. He was targeting Trump administration officials, per his statements to law enforcement. That tracks, because Democrats have spent the past decade calling Prseident Trump Hitler, his administration fascists, and agencies like ICE and Border Patrol the gestapo.

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That's why.

But Rep. Jamie Raskin, joining CNN, said he can't think of any of the "heated rhetoric" his party has used in targeting President Trump and Republicans.

"You, as many of your fellow Democrats, have used some heated rhetoric against the President and do you think twice about that when something like this happens?" Dana Bash asked.

"What rhetoric do you have in mind," Raskin responded.

"Just talking about ... the fact that he, you know, is terrible for this country and so on and so forth," Bash said. "I understand that that's your democratic right, but overall, do you have a responsibility?"

"I have no personal problem with Donald Trump," Raskin said.

Really? Here's Raskin in December of last year:

"Now, in other times, Democrats and Republicans alike would rely on the Southern Poverty Law Center to help us keep track of the movements of violent white supremacy in the country," Raskin said. "The Southern Poverty Law Center has been a vigilant voice in civil society against radical white nationalist violence and extremism, neo-Nazim, and other forces across the political spectrum that spread organized hate from any quarter. The President, however, wants to undermine civil society organizations, to reduce our ability to defend ourselves against the virus of racial violence."

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Related:

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And here's a two-minute compilation of Democrats and that heated rhetoric. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also called for "maximum warfare" against President Trump.

That was on April 21.

He was called out for it by the RNC, too.

And just two days ago, Scott Jennings reminded all of us that Democrats will govern on the maximum warfare mindset if they win in November.

This is who they are. They attack President Trump and Republicans as Nazis, fascists, and existential threats to the republic precisely to encourage guys like Cole Allen to act. Thankfully, no one was hurt last night. But until the Democrats turn down the temperature — and they have no plan to — this will, sadly, continue.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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