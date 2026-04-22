Check Out Denver Police's Latest Attempt to Stop Crime in the City

A couple of years ago, Denver politicians slashed millions from the city's fire and police department budgets to pay for benefits for illegal aliens. And it shows. Check out this latest attempt at crime prevention from the Denver Police.

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Denver's attempt at "crime prevention" (yes, this is real) pic.twitter.com/FZx0lWF0Gc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 20, 2026

"Don't rape."

That'll show those criminals who's boss.

They did the meme. pic.twitter.com/T1Qeesx4jX — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 20, 2026

The Left is a walking meme.

God save us if these maniacs ever get power again. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 20, 2026

We'll need all the help we can get.

Right up there with the "teach men not to rape" thing that goes around every few years. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) April 20, 2026

Such a stupid approach. There is a certain segment of the population that believes rape is legitimate and that women do not have rights.

You can't teach or tell them anything. You have to put them in prison.

That's better advice.

Why is it in English? https://t.co/9U3gvC6Qoy — Vials (@hisbelovedsleep) April 21, 2026

They can't acknowledge the populations that actually do the raping, that would be racist.

Just tell the bad guys that crime is illegal. Works every time. https://t.co/b31FgqpQwf — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 21, 2026

It's amazing the crime rate isn't zero. Crime is illegal, after all.

"Don't make me tap the sign" is a bold public safety strategy. https://t.co/SFwvSqUYaP — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) April 20, 2026

That's one way to think of it.

Hate to break it to the Denver police,



but r*pists typically don't take no for an answer



😬 https://t.co/llMs21xPRI pic.twitter.com/CV4vdYPr2q — Cynthia Breheny (@PTElephant) April 21, 2026

That's why they're rapists.

The Left will do anything but actually convict and imprison criminals. They believe doing so is morally offensive, racist, and wrong — even more than the criminal acts of robbery, rape, and murder.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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