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Tipsheet

Check Out Denver Police's Latest Attempt to Stop Crime in the City

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 8:30 AM
Check Out Denver Police's Latest Attempt to Stop Crime in the City
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A couple of years ago, Denver politicians slashed millions from the city's fire and police department budgets to pay for benefits for illegal aliens. And it shows. Check out this latest attempt at crime prevention from the Denver Police.

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"Don't rape."

That'll show those criminals who's boss.

The Left is a walking meme.

We'll need all the help we can get.

Such a stupid approach. There is a certain segment of the population that believes rape is legitimate and that women do not have rights.

You can't teach or tell them anything. You have to put them in prison.

That's better advice.

They can't acknowledge the populations that actually do the raping, that would be racist.

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Related:

COLORADO CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN WOKE

It's amazing the crime rate isn't zero. Crime is illegal, after all.

That's one way to think of it.

That's why they're rapists.

The Left will do anything but actually convict and imprison criminals. They believe doing so is morally offensive, racist, and wrong — even more than the criminal acts of robbery, rape, and murder.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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