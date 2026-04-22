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Tipsheet

Tom Steyer Just Secured the Most Hypocritical Endorsement of the California Governor's Race

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 22, 2026 9:00 AM
Tom Steyer Just Secured the Most Hypocritical Endorsement of the California Governor's Race
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Billionaire Tom Steyer really wants to be the next governor of California, and he's even more radical than Gavin Newsom, especially when it comes to how he says he'll "deal" with ICE. He also wanted to impeach President Trump for being a "climate change denier." 

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But now Steyer has locked up the endorsement of "Our Revolution," a group founded by socialist Bernie Sanders. That group runs on an anti-billionaire platform.

It seems Steyer is (D)ifferent.

Here's more:

An anti-billionaire group founded by far-left U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) said this week it endorses Democrat Tom Steyer — a billionaire — to be governor of California, sparking accusations of hypocrisy.

The group Our Revolution defended its endorsement of Steyer, who amassed a $2.4 billion estimated fortune in the private equity world, as critics ridiculed the group for the flip-flop.

“Yes, Tom Steyer is a billionaire. But it matters what he is doing with that power,” the group said on its website.

It’s the first time the Sanders-backed organization, which rails against “oligarchy,” has backed a billionaire, it noted.

“At a moment when too many defend the status quo, Tom has taken a different path — challenging the very system that benefits people like him,” Our Revolution Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese said in a statement.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Ah, so billionaires aren't the problem (they never were). Billionaires that the Left can't control are the problem.

It's all about power.

Sanders stopped attacking millionaires the moment he became one.

The hypocrisy is incredible.

They don't care about that.

It's absolutely not shocking.

Some billionaires are more equal than others.

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He'll do what they want. That's how.

No one is happy with this endorsement.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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