Tom Steyer Just Secured the Most Hypocritical Endorsement of the California Governor's Race

Billionaire Tom Steyer really wants to be the next governor of California, and he's even more radical than Gavin Newsom, especially when it comes to how he says he'll "deal" with ICE. He also wanted to impeach President Trump for being a "climate change denier."

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But now Steyer has locked up the endorsement of "Our Revolution," a group founded by socialist Bernie Sanders. That group runs on an anti-billionaire platform.

JUST IN: Anti-billionaire progressive group "Our Revolution" officially endorses Tom Steyer for California governor. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 20, 2026

It seems Steyer is (D)ifferent.

Bernie Sanders group backs billionaire CA gov wannabe in shocking flip-flop https://t.co/XlgDpK4s6O pic.twitter.com/yDe8o86Rl3 — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2026

Here's more:

An anti-billionaire group founded by far-left U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) said this week it endorses Democrat Tom Steyer — a billionaire — to be governor of California, sparking accusations of hypocrisy. The group Our Revolution defended its endorsement of Steyer, who amassed a $2.4 billion estimated fortune in the private equity world, as critics ridiculed the group for the flip-flop. “Yes, Tom Steyer is a billionaire. But it matters what he is doing with that power,” the group said on its website. It’s the first time the Sanders-backed organization, which rails against “oligarchy,” has backed a billionaire, it noted. “At a moment when too many defend the status quo, Tom has taken a different path — challenging the very system that benefits people like him,” Our Revolution Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese said in a statement.

Ah, so billionaires aren't the problem (they never were). Billionaires that the Left can't control are the problem.

It's all about power.

Good ole No Oligarchs, millionaires and billionaires Bernie@SenSanders — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) April 21, 2026

Sanders stopped attacking millionaires the moment he became one.

If there is one thing that @BernieSanders loves it is a guy who made billions investing in fossil fuels, and now wants to fight climate change.



That is nearly a Bernie level of hypocrisy. — Todd Davis 帅猛男 (@96hoya) April 21, 2026

The hypocrisy is incredible.

Does Bernie know Stiers made a lot of money from coal during the Obama administration ?



What about climate change Bernie ? — APSC (@AdamsPipes86763) April 21, 2026

They don't care about that.

It’s only shocking if you haven’t paid attention to any of Bernie’s actions on the past 40 years to realize he’s a blowhard, hypocrite — Facetious Libertarian (@libertarianwin) April 22, 2026

It's absolutely not shocking.

Our billionaires are not like those other billionaires. https://t.co/IfzpKmleBv — G (@stevensongs) April 21, 2026

Some billionaires are more equal than others.

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How can you back someone you don't think should exist? https://t.co/u7bcVoVAFD — Holden (@Holden114) April 21, 2026

He'll do what they want. That's how.

BREAKING: @OurRevolution just endorsed billionaire Tom Steyer for CA Governor. 🚨 Bernie Sanders spent decades telling us “billionaires shouldn't exist,” but now his org is backing one? Steyer got rich off the poor—This is a total betrayal of working families! 😤 #CAGovRace https://t.co/G7zzlrjFQt — Sokhom Mao (@HonSokhomMao) April 21, 2026

No one is happy with this endorsement.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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