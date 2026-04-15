A Top Democrat in California's Governor Race Just Vowed to Take the Most Extreme Position Yet on ICE

Tom Steyer, now one of the leading Democrats in California’s governor’s race after Eric Swalwell dropped out amid sexual assault allegations, just made clear he holds some of the most far-left positions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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His platform, laid out in an article on X, calls for abolishing ICE, jailing ICE agents and “treating them like the mob,” returning those he claims were “kidnapped and detained” by ICE, and giving California’s attorney general the authority to prosecute ICE agents and their leadership. It also includes taxpayer-funded legal support for illegal immigrants and rejects a Supreme Court ruling that allows factors like race, language, occupation, and location to contribute to “reasonable suspicion” in immigration enforcement, opting instead to expand legal protections for those in the country illegally.

NEW: CA gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer (D) releases an immigration platform that is radically left of Gov. Newsom. It includes:



- Abolish ICE

- Put ICE agents in jail & “treat them like the mob”.

- Bring those “kidnapped & detained by ICE back home.”

- Give CA AG power to… https://t.co/XqM8eK7Hhf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 14, 2026

And yet, the billionaire had previously invested $90 million in a company behind the state’s largest immigration detention center, something he now laments as a mistake upon running for governor.

“We never had anything to do with running the company,” Steyer said in an interview. “But it was a mistake to think that that was a place where it was decent to make money.”

And since launching his campaign, his rhetoric has been nothing but radical.

ICE agents are invading our cities and murdering our citizens.



CEOs calling for "de-escalation" completely misses the mark. pic.twitter.com/HakJj1uu9h — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 27, 2026

ICE has to be abolished and demolished.



You can't reform an organization that's criminal from top to bottom. pic.twitter.com/FyxXwxF6i4 — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 23, 2026

ICE is a criminal organization bringing chaos and terror to California — especially our immigrant communities.



In Trump's America, even U.S. Citizens are afraid to travel. https://t.co/WYFdIQpX5H — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 23, 2026

A governor's job is to protect their citizens against bad actors. ICE is a bad actor, and I believe it should be abolished. pic.twitter.com/wWhSSMXEHP — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) March 26, 2026

This comes as Steyer’s chances of being elected governor of California have surged following Eric Swalwell’s exit from the race.

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Previously, he had been polling around fifth place, behind both Republican candidates and the leading Democrats Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter. But with Swalwell out, many California Democrats are now turning to Steyer as a more viable contender, as people are reminded of Porter's scandals from just months ago.

BREAKING: Billionaire Tom Steyer is now projected to win the California governor race after Swalwell’s dropout.



53% chance. pic.twitter.com/QchPqTtfl2 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 13, 2026

Want to know what I’m all about? Lowering costs for Californians.



Check out my detailed policy plans at https://t.co/R32jO9lJTu. pic.twitter.com/7aU9BUeuYi — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) April 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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