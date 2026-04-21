Tom Steyer Might Be California's Next Governor, and He Once Wanted President Trump Impeached for This

Democrats have wanted to impeach Trump since the second he won the election in 2016. Not because he did anything wrong, but because he won the election, beat Hillary Clinton, and humiliated all of them. He did the same thing in 2024, beating Kamala Harris so soundly he won the popular vote, too.

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But impeachment is meant for high crimes and misdemeanors, not when Democrats get their feelings hurt or lose power. Yet that's what they're using it for. And Tom Steyer, who is running for Governor in California, once wanted to impeach President Trump for not falling for the Left's climate change nonsense.

Tom Steyer wanted President Trump impeached because he rejected the climate change hoax.



Now Democrats want Steyer as California’s next Governor.



The idea of a moderate Democrat is dead. pic.twitter.com/qtYd9DrROF — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) April 20, 2026

"We've got to think that the number one job of the President of the United State is to protect the lives and safety of the American people," Steyer said. "And here we have a President who, in denying climate change, is preventing this country from doing the very positive things that we can do that will make us healthier and richer, better employed with higher wages, and also deal with the ravages of increasing climate change."

None of that is true. Green energy doesn't make us healthier or richer, it doesn't create jobs, and it doesn't control the climate.

"And here we are in Northern California with fires exploding around us, in Southern California with fires bursting around," Steyer continued, "and we have a President who not only is making it possible for that to be worse, who refuses to protect the safety and lives of the American people, but then sends some snotty political tweet. This is exactly my point: he's reckless, he's lawless, he's corrupt. He breaks the law every day. That's why he can be impeached. But his refusal to protect the lives and safety of the American people is why he must be impeached."

Seriously?

When President Trump protects us by deporting violent criminal illegal aliens, Democrats like Steyer scream he should be impeached, too. It's almost like President Trump can't win.

You are absolutely right. The idea of a moderate Democrat doesn’t exist.



I was a Democrat until around 2010 but they have moved so far left I don’t recognize them.

A few times since I voted for Democrats that sounded moderate but they voted with the crazies.

Never again! — Jeffrey Smalley (@Jeffesurfista) April 20, 2026

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Yes, that's exactly it.

This guy might be worse than Newson https://t.co/bZ3ORf9fi3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) April 21, 2026

He is. He's more radical than Newsom, including on immigration.

Are these people really going to let this idiot take over CA? How does an electorate never learn its lesson? https://t.co/GuSr3S2mul — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 21, 2026

They do not, it seems.

California wildfires are largely the result of incompetent government forest management.



Climate change is, and always has been, a total scam. https://t.co/VQVezj7oAu — EnergyCynic (@EnergyCynic) April 21, 2026

They're also often set by the widespread homeless population. That's not climate change, either.