Kamala Harris Has Adopted Another Fake Accent

Kamala Harris was in Chicago over the weekend for the Power Rising Summit. During the discussion, Harris dropped a bit of advice for Black female voters: be transactional in voting. But while the message itself is politically tone deaf, listen to how Kamala says it. She's using a new accent, as some Democrats are wont to do when they're in front of different audiences.

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Kamala Harris says black women need to be more selfish: "Start saying imma get mine" pic.twitter.com/ZBieyIQMYG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2026

"I think it's okay for us to be a bit transactional, too," she said. "And to say, 'I'm gonna get mine also.'"

That's not the first time Kamala has adopted a fake accent, either.

"And so don't count on me to be a voter and to be the backbone of the Democratic Party," she continued, "because it is my value system and my ethics and my sense of civic duty and responsibility, so that you look at me and say, 'Oh, they're gonna vote.'"

Incredible.

“I’m awn get mines also”

*landslide loss to Trump* pic.twitter.com/3FxloUHCSC — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) April 21, 2026

Bingo.

I actually miss the days when she pretended to be Indian.



It was somehow less cringe than this. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 21, 2026

This is very cringe.

Why does she keep doing this to herself? 😂 https://t.co/WeoslEqWPO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 21, 2026

She's a bad candidate and thinks this impresses voters.

She's really going to run for president again. Glorious. The Democratic Party is broken on every level. https://t.co/MCdJDSgLxt — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) April 21, 2026

That seems to be the consensus.

She’s doing the fake accent again



She’s running https://t.co/D1dthkNnHY — Nathan Halberstadt 🧊 (@NatHalberstadt) April 21, 2026

And this time, in a primary, she won't make it past Iowa. Just like in 2020.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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