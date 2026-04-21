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Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Has Adopted Another Fake Accent

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 8:00 AM
Kamala Harris Has Adopted Another Fake Accent
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Kamala Harris was in Chicago over the weekend for the Power Rising Summit. During the discussion, Harris dropped a bit of advice for Black female voters: be transactional in voting. But while the message itself is politically tone deaf, listen to how Kamala says it. She's using a new accent, as some Democrats are wont to do when they're in front of different audiences.

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"I think it's okay for us to be a bit transactional, too," she said. "And to say, 'I'm gonna get mine also.'" 

That's not the first time Kamala has adopted a fake accent, either.

"And so don't count on me to be a voter and to be the backbone of the Democratic Party," she continued, "because it is my value system and my ethics and my sense of civic duty and responsibility, so that you look at me and say, 'Oh, they're gonna vote.'"

Incredible.

Bingo.

This is very cringe.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY IOWA KAMALA HARRIS

She's a bad candidate and thinks this impresses voters.

That seems to be the consensus.

And this time, in a primary, she won't make it past Iowa. Just like in 2020.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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