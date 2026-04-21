Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade

Senator Chris Murphy is doing some major backpedaling today after he was busted cheering for Iran and falling for Iranian propaganda in the process. Earlier, we told you how Murphy called reports that Iranian "shadow vessels" managed to get around the U.S.-led blockade "awesome."

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That's strike one against Murphy.

It also turns out that the report was pure, unadulterated Iranian propaganda.

That's strike two.

Now Murphy is saying he was simply being sarcastic. It's a variation of the "I was only joking!" defense that Democrats go back to whenever they say something patently offensive.

Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not “awesome”. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called “sarcasm”. https://t.co/aL9vSEzZC1 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 21, 2026

"Ok Twitter, I can't believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump's bungled mismanagement of this war is not 'awesome,'" Murphy wrote on X. "As I have said a million times here, it's a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called 'sarcasm.'"

Except it wasn't mismanaged. Iranian vessels didn't get around the blockade. That was Iranian propaganda and Murphy is still falling for it.

Except that you were amplifying factually inaccurate Iranian propaganda with your tin-eared “sarcasm”, Chris. The sources you choose to lend credence to say a lot about who you are and where your allegiances liehttps://t.co/iazRB77Fty — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 21, 2026

It says a lot. Remember, Murphy's the guy who was fine with declassifying the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to strike a deal with Iran.

It wasn’t sarcasm. That’s a cop-out an we all know it.

Your hatred for the admin is so intense you’d rather see terrorists win instead of your own country simply because of who runs it. Shame on you, — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 21, 2026

We know it. Murphy knows it. And Murphy knows that we know it.

So you believe the Propaganda minister of Iran and were making a funny? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 21, 2026

That's his excuse.

Oh so you're just spreading Iranian lies in order to undermine the American war effort. Much better — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 21, 2026

That definitely makes it better. Not.

No Chris — "Awesome" only means one thing.



You didn't accidentally retweet Iran. You cheered them on sitting in Barcelona while American sailors were dodging Iranian gunboats in real time.



The dictionary didn't betray America. You did. — Mehek Cooke🇺🇸 (@MehekCooke) April 21, 2026

He absolutely did.

Oh, so it was fake like your hair, as opposed to fake like your patriotism https://t.co/2Zxxiu7M4V — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 21, 2026

Harsh, but fair.

I think it's really cute he posted this, his voters will vote for him if he roasted babies alive and ate the meat. https://t.co/NUBfRU90FX — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 21, 2026

Pretty much.

So, scrambling, you’re now advocating for a surrender mid-operation. Your brain is too small to have opinions. https://t.co/iG4HNbpqzB — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 21, 2026

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He wants us to lose so he can dunk on President Trump. Think about that. He wants Iran to have nukes and missiles that can reach Europe, and for Iran to continue oppressing its people, so President Trump doesn't get a win.

You don't need to "clarify." Everyone knows what you meant, you traitorous piece of shit.



Thanks for not putting down your shovel so you can keep hammering that point home. https://t.co/wv1GDljKdg — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 21, 2026

And when Murphy was confronted about this, he doubled down on the sarcasm defense.

JUST IN: Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy doesn't say he has any regrets after furious backlash to his X post calling reports of Iranian ships slipping past the U.S. naval blockade "awesome."



"I guess I just have to be more careful about sarcasm on Twitter," Murphy exclusively told… pic.twitter.com/MB6nuZjY9V — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

That was not sarcasm. That was a moment of honesty for Murphy, and now that he's getting backlash, he doesn't like it.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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