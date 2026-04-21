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Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 3:30 PM
Here's Chris Murphy's Lame Excuse for Why He Cheered for Iran Evading Our Blockade
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Senator Chris Murphy is doing some major backpedaling today after he was busted cheering for Iran and falling for Iranian propaganda in the process. Earlier, we told you how Murphy called reports that Iranian "shadow vessels" managed to get around the U.S.-led blockade "awesome."

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That's strike one against Murphy.

It also turns out that the report was pure, unadulterated Iranian propaganda.

That's strike two.

Now Murphy is saying he was simply being sarcastic. It's a variation of the "I was only joking!" defense that Democrats go back to whenever they say something patently offensive.

"Ok Twitter, I can't believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump's bungled mismanagement of this war is not 'awesome,'" Murphy wrote on X. "As I have said a million times here, it's a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called 'sarcasm.'"

Except it wasn't mismanaged. Iranian vessels didn't get around the blockade. That was Iranian propaganda and Murphy is still falling for it.

It says a lot. Remember, Murphy's the guy who was fine with declassifying the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to strike a deal with Iran.

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Related:

CHRIS MURPHY DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

We know it. Murphy knows it. And Murphy knows that we know it.

That's his excuse.

That definitely makes it better. Not.

He absolutely did.

Harsh, but fair.

Pretty much.

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He wants us to lose so he can dunk on President Trump. Think about that. He wants Iran to have nukes and missiles that can reach Europe, and for Iran to continue oppressing its people, so President Trump doesn't get a win.

And when Murphy was confronted about this, he doubled down on the sarcasm defense.

That was not sarcasm. That was a moment of honesty for Murphy, and now that he's getting backlash, he doesn't like it.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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