It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran in Cringy Tweet

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has always been a smug little cuss. He tried to downplay Operation Midnight Hammer last summer. We knew he was wrong. Now, we have to wonder if he can tell what’s real and what’s fake, because he apparently fell for Iranian propaganda. As Amy wrote earlier this morning, he cheered reports that Iranian ships had bypassed the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The problem: it’s fake news, pure Iranian propaganda—and Chris fell for it:

Democrat Chris Murphy is getting slammed for replying "awesome" to the news that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels breached the U.S. naval blockade.



Murphy has been hammering the war effort. He's argued the U.S. is spending “billions” to keep its navy there “to fecklessly fail,”… pic.twitter.com/ww96ij1SIE — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

“So that was just Iranian propaganda?”



“Yes, absolutely.”@TreyYingst reports there’s no evidence any vessels left Iranian ports or moved through the Strait of Hormuz — undercutting the false narrative about 26 Iranian ships slipping past a U.S. blockade. | @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/jnUB9yoSFK — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026

First of all this is false.



Second, a Dem senator cheering on the number one state sponsor of terror is shameful. pic.twitter.com/tqa5QMU4Ld — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 21, 2026

This follows his flight to Spain to criticize America at some left-wing convention in Barcelona. If Chris can't distinguish between propaganda and facts, how can he serve as a U.S. senator? How can anyone serve while supporting terrorists and America's enemies?

Chris Murphy is still an idiot. He's also a traitor. I'm thinking censure is in order.

Murphy responded saying it was sarcasm. He should stop, because he's absolute s**t at it.

Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not “awesome”. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called “sarcasm”. https://t.co/aL9vSEzZC1 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 21, 2026





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