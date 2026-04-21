It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran in Cringy Tweet

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has always been a smug little cuss. He tried to downplay Operation Midnight Hammer last summer. We knew he was wrong. Now, we have to wonder if he can tell what’s real and what’s fake, because he apparently fell for Iranian propaganda. As Amy wrote earlier this morning, he cheered reports that Iranian ships had bypassed the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
The problem: it’s fake news, pure Iranian propaganda—and Chris fell for it:
Democrat Chris Murphy is getting slammed for replying "awesome" to the news that 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels breached the U.S. naval blockade.— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026
Murphy has been hammering the war effort. He's argued the U.S. is spending “billions” to keep its navy there “to fecklessly fail,”… pic.twitter.com/ww96ij1SIE
“So that was just Iranian propaganda?”— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026
“Yes, absolutely.”@TreyYingst reports there’s no evidence any vessels left Iranian ports or moved through the Strait of Hormuz — undercutting the false narrative about 26 Iranian ships slipping past a U.S. blockade. | @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/jnUB9yoSFK
First of all this is false.— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 21, 2026
Second, a Dem senator cheering on the number one state sponsor of terror is shameful. pic.twitter.com/tqa5QMU4Ld
This follows his flight to Spain to criticize America at some left-wing convention in Barcelona. If Chris can't distinguish between propaganda and facts, how can he serve as a U.S. senator? How can anyone serve while supporting terrorists and America's enemies?
Recommended
Chris Murphy is still an idiot. He's also a traitor. I'm thinking censure is in order.
If Chris were alive during WW2: https://t.co/Y2Nfpjvhla pic.twitter.com/0IPcToYTll— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 21, 2026
Murphy responded saying it was sarcasm. He should stop, because he's absolute s**t at it.
Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not “awesome”. As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called “sarcasm”. https://t.co/aL9vSEzZC1— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 21, 2026
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member