It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran in Cringy Tweet

Why the Latest Talks With Iran Got Stalled
Why the Latest Talks With Iran Got Stalled
Leftist Group That Falsely Branded Conservatives as 'Extremists' Could Face Criminal Charges
Leftist Group That Falsely Branded Conservatives as 'Extremists' Could Face Criminal Charg...
Corrupt Democrat Announces Resignation Hours After Saying She Won't Step Down
Corrupt Democrat Announces Resignation Hours After Saying She Won't Step Down
Democratic Lawmaker Refuses to Resign After Facing Indictment for Stealing FEMA Cash
Democratic Lawmaker Refuses to Resign After Facing Indictment for Stealing FEMA Cash
You're Gonna Laugh When You Find Out What Tim Walz Is Up to for the Midterms
You're Gonna Laugh When You Find Out What Tim Walz Is Up to...
Iranian Supreme Leader Sidelined As Military Takes More Control
Iranian Supreme Leader Sidelined As Military Takes More Control
ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in Houston
ICE Confirms an Illegal Immigrant From Venezuela Bludgeoned a Co-Worker to Death in...
The U.S. Is Still Blowing Up Narco Terrorist Vessels in the Caribbean
The U.S. Is Still Blowing Up Narco Terrorist Vessels in the Caribbean
Illegal Immigrant Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate — and It's Infuriating
Illegal Immigrant Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate...
Check Out Cory Booker's Unhinged Speech at the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus
Check Out Cory Booker's Unhinged Speech at the Michigan Democratic Women's Caucus
President Trump Rips Into 'Paper Tiger' NATO While Lauding Allied Gulf States
President Trump Rips Into 'Paper Tiger' NATO While Lauding Allied Gulf States
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Emergency Funding for DHS Is Set to Run Out by the End of April
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Emergency Funding for DHS Is Set to Run Out...
President Trump Lays Into the Supreme Court Over Their Tariff Ruling
President Trump Lays Into the Supreme Court Over Their Tariff Ruling
General Keane Says We Are Watching the Disarray of Iranian Leadership Play Out in Real Time
General Keane Says We Are Watching the Disarray of Iranian Leadership Play Out...
Tipsheet

It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran in Cringy Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 21, 2026 3:00 PM
It Looks Like Chris Murphy Fell for Iranian Propaganda After Cheering on Tehran in Cringy Tweet
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has always been a smug little cuss. He tried to downplay Operation Midnight Hammer last summer. We knew he was wrong. Now, we have to wonder if he can tell what’s real and what’s fake, because he apparently fell for Iranian propaganda. As Amy wrote earlier this morning, he cheered reports that Iranian ships had bypassed the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The problem: it’s fake news, pure Iranian propaganda—and Chris fell for it:

This follows his flight to Spain to criticize America at some left-wing convention in Barcelona. If Chris can't distinguish between propaganda and facts, how can he serve as a U.S. senator? How can anyone serve while supporting terrorists and America's enemies? 

Recommended

Corrupt Democrat Announces Resignation Hours After Saying She Won't Step Down Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CHRIS MURPHY FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS IRAN TERRORISM

Chris Murphy is still an idiot. He's also a traitor. I'm thinking censure is in order. 

Murphy responded saying it was sarcasm. He should stop, because he's absolute s**t at it. 


 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Corrupt Democrat Announces Resignation Hours After Saying She Won't Step Down Jeff Charles
You're Gonna Laugh When You Find Out What Tim Walz Is Up to for the Midterms Jeff Charles
Illegal Immigrant Who Assaulted Nine High School Girls in VA Learns His Fate — and It's Infuriating Amy Curtis
Why the Latest Talks With Iran Got Stalled Matt Vespa
Here's What Was on That Seized Iranian Tanker Dmitri Bolt
Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Corrupt Democrat Announces Resignation Hours After Saying She Won't Step Down Jeff Charles
Advertisement