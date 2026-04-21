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Tipsheet

ActBlue’s Legal Troubles Are Mounting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 21, 2026 10:15 AM
ActBlue’s Legal Troubles Are Mounting
ActBlue logo

ActBlue, the Democrats' primary fundraising platform, is in some serious trouble. Earlier this month, it appeared officials lied to Congress about vetting foreign donations, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said looking into allegations against ActBlue was a top priority for his DOJ.

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced yesterday that he was suing ActBlue for deceiving Americans.

Paxton's press release reads in part:

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued ActBlue, a major political fundraising platform, for misleading consumers about its unlawful donation processes that allow fraudulent and foreign donations to undermine the integrity of our nation's elections.

"The radical Left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections," said Attorney General Paxton. "ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served. It has blatantly ignored state law that prohibits deceptive practices, and it must pay for its illegal conduct. Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I will work to ensure no illegal campaign donation flies under the radar."

According to Fox News, Paxton is suing under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, alleging that ActBlue "engaged in false, misleading and deceptive practices by marketing its service as compliant and secure."

ActBlue spokesperson De'Andra Roberts-LaBoo said the lawsuit's allegations have not been proven in court, telling Fox News, "If [Paxton] and his Republican allies actually cared about donor fraud, they would work to strengthen security standards across the board, including within their own operations, rather than targeting ActBlue."

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DOJ HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE KEN PAXTON TEXAS

Roberts-LaBoo added, "Our platform has done more than any other, regardless of party, to prevent improper donations and protect donors."

And the House Judiciary Committee reported in a thread on X that ActBlue employees have been pleading the Fifth when asked about foreign fraud and whistleblower retaliation in the organization.

The House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee have been investigating ActBlue, noting that last year they "found that ActBLue, the Left's leading online fundraising platform, weakened its fraud-prevention standards ahead of the 2024 election."

They also said new reporting, which Townhall covered on April 2, showed that ActBlue misled Congress on vetting foreign donations.

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The Committees deposed five ActBlue employees, including staff responsible for fraud prevention, and asked 146 questions. They refused to answer a single one.

One of the questions was "Is there any reason you are unable to provide truthful answers to today's questions?" and one of the deposed employees responded, "On the advice of counsel, I must respectfully decline to answer, in reliance on my right under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. I am not a lawyer, and I must follow my lawyers' advice in this matter."

"The Committees sought testimony from ActBlue employees to ensure that American elections are free, fair, and decided by Americans alone," the House Judiciary Committee wrote on X. "Instead, they all refused to answer basic questions."

The Committee also noted that when internal ActBlue documents were disclosed and allegations of fraud hit in early 2025, that "every member of ActBlue's legal and compliance tema quit, was fired, or went on extended leave."

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This started in 2024, when ActBlue fired General Counsel Darrin Hurwitz, giving him a "generous severance package" and Hurwitz promised that he would "cooperate with ActBlue ... in connection with any current or future investigation."

Aaron Ting, who worked on ActBlue's fraud prevention team, became the interim head of the legal department and was offered the full-time job. Ting quit instead.

ActBlue refuses to give Ting's resignation letter to the Committees.

The Judiciary Committee says that Ting's resignation left on lawyer at ActBlue, Zain Ahmad. Ahmad reported directly to CEO Regina Wallace-Jones.

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Ahmad forwarded information about misconduct at ActBlue and Wallace-Jones to the Board of Directors.

And he was the victim of retaliation. He was locked out of his email, in violation of company policy, and went on a "suspicious" leave of absence.

One employee even called the retaliation against Ahmad "blatant" and after outrage, Candace King, ActBlue's top HR official, gave Ahmad access to his email on the condition she could monitor it.

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Shortly after Ahmad went on leave, the Director of Compliance, Eric Hoke, was either fired or quit after more than a decade with ActBlue.

This meant ActBlue's legal and compliance teams were essentially "gutted."

You can read the full report online.

The Judiciary Committee says all this adds up to one thing: "ActBlue accepted illegal foreign donations, misrepresented its fraud prevention practices to Congress, and withheld documents responsible to the Committees' subpoenas."

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"All three of those are federal crimes," the Committee wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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