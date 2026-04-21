ActBlue’s Legal Troubles Are Mounting

ActBlue, the Democrats' primary fundraising platform, is in some serious trouble. Earlier this month, it appeared officials lied to Congress about vetting foreign donations, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said looking into allegations against ActBlue was a top priority for his DOJ.

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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced yesterday that he was suing ActBlue for deceiving Americans.

BREAKING: I just filed a landmark lawsuit against ActBlue for deceiving Americans by lying about its donation processes that allow fraudulent and foreign donations. pic.twitter.com/LPsFzKACBb — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 20, 2026

Paxton's press release reads in part:

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued ActBlue, a major political fundraising platform, for misleading consumers about its unlawful donation processes that allow fraudulent and foreign donations to undermine the integrity of our nation's elections. "The radical Left has relied on ActBlue as a way to funnel foreign donations and dark money into their political campaigns to subvert our laws and compromise the integrity of our elections," said Attorney General Paxton. "ActBlue lied to Congress and to the American people, and I will ensure justice is served. It has blatantly ignored state law that prohibits deceptive practices, and it must pay for its illegal conduct. Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I will work to ensure no illegal campaign donation flies under the radar."

According to Fox News, Paxton is suing under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, alleging that ActBlue "engaged in false, misleading and deceptive practices by marketing its service as compliant and secure."

ActBlue spokesperson De'Andra Roberts-LaBoo said the lawsuit's allegations have not been proven in court, telling Fox News, "If [Paxton] and his Republican allies actually cared about donor fraud, they would work to strengthen security standards across the board, including within their own operations, rather than targeting ActBlue."

Roberts-LaBoo added, "Our platform has done more than any other, regardless of party, to prevent improper donations and protect donors."

And the House Judiciary Committee reported in a thread on X that ActBlue employees have been pleading the Fifth when asked about foreign fraud and whistleblower retaliation in the organization.

🚨NEW REPORT: ACTBLUE EMPLOYEES TAKE THE FIFTH WHEN ASKED ABOUT FOREIGN FRAUD AND WHISTLEBLOWER RETALIATION AT THE DEMOCRAT DONATION PLATFORM



🧵THREAD: — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

The House Judiciary Committee and Oversight Committee have been investigating ActBlue, noting that last year they "found that ActBLue, the Left's leading online fundraising platform, weakened its fraud-prevention standards ahead of the 2024 election."

@JudiciaryGOP, @GOPoversight, and @HouseAdmin have been investigating fraud on ActBlue and the potential for foreign interference in our elections.



Last year, we found that ActBlue, the left’s leading online fundraising platform, weakened its fraud-prevention standards ahead of… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

They also said new reporting, which Townhall covered on April 2, showed that ActBlue misled Congress on vetting foreign donations.

New reporting has confirmed our findings: ActBlue accepts illegal foreign donations en masse.



ActBlue tried to cover this up by misleading and withholding documents from Congress.



But it didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/4xKRVCWpo5 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

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The Committees deposed five ActBlue employees, including staff responsible for fraud prevention, and asked 146 questions. They refused to answer a single one.

The Committees deposed five ActBlue employees, including top staff responsible for fraud prevention, to learn more about the platform’s acceptance of illegal donations—and the subsequent cover-up.



In total, we asked them 146 questions.



They refused to answer a single one,… pic.twitter.com/aIpoJvvfuZ — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

One of the questions was "Is there any reason you are unable to provide truthful answers to today's questions?" and one of the deposed employees responded, "On the advice of counsel, I must respectfully decline to answer, in reliance on my right under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution. I am not a lawyer, and I must follow my lawyers' advice in this matter."

"The Committees sought testimony from ActBlue employees to ensure that American elections are free, fair, and decided by Americans alone," the House Judiciary Committee wrote on X. "Instead, they all refused to answer basic questions."

The Committee also noted that when internal ActBlue documents were disclosed and allegations of fraud hit in early 2025, that "every member of ActBlue's legal and compliance tema quit, was fired, or went on extended leave."

But that’s not all.



New internal ActBlue documents, disclosed for the first time, show that after these allegations of fraud and misconduct rocked the platform in early 2025, every member of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team quit, was fired, or went on extended leave. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

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This started in 2024, when ActBlue fired General Counsel Darrin Hurwitz, giving him a "generous severance package" and Hurwitz promised that he would "cooperate with ActBlue ... in connection with any current or future investigation."

It started in November 2024, when ActBlue fired General Counsel Darrin Hurwitz. He received a generous severance package and promised that he would “cooperate with ActBlue . . . in connection with any current or future investigation”—including ours. pic.twitter.com/ODTkUWZurB — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

Aaron Ting, who worked on ActBlue's fraud prevention team, became the interim head of the legal department and was offered the full-time job. Ting quit instead.

After Hurwitz’s departure, Aaron Ting—who previously advised ActBlue’s fraud-prevention team—became the interim “head of legal” and was offered the full-time job.



Instead, he left ActBlue. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

ActBlue refuses to give Ting's resignation letter to the Committees.

Ting’s resignation letter—which ActBlue continues to improperly withhold from the Committees—stated that he was leaving because ActBlue leadership refused to address grave “concerns” about its “past practices for screening political donations from abroad and its past… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

The Judiciary Committee says that Ting's resignation left on lawyer at ActBlue, Zain Ahmad. Ahmad reported directly to CEO Regina Wallace-Jones.

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Ahmad forwarded information about misconduct at ActBlue and Wallace-Jones to the Board of Directors.

After Ting quit in February 2025, Zain Ahmad was the only lawyer left at ActBlue, reporting directly to CEO Regina Wallace-Jones.



In one of his first acts, he forwarded information about ActBlue and Wallace-Jones’s misconduct to the Board of Directors. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

And he was the victim of retaliation. He was locked out of his email, in violation of company policy, and went on a "suspicious" leave of absence.

Later that day, Ahmad went on a suspicious leave of absence and was locked out of his email in violation of company policy.



In an internal message that has been withheld from the Committees, Ahmad alleged that he was being retaliated against for making a whistleblower claim. pic.twitter.com/c33KkIVDOD — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

One employee even called the retaliation against Ahmad "blatant" and after outrage, Candace King, ActBlue's top HR official, gave Ahmad access to his email on the condition she could monitor it.

One ActBlue employee quickly called it “blatant retaliation” against Ahmad.



She told Candace King, ActBlue’s top HR official, that the “situation [was] sad” and “people are outraged.”



King eventually relented and let Ahmad back into his accounts, on one condition: she could spy… pic.twitter.com/BKCGMj3x2m — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

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Shortly after Ahmad went on leave, the Director of Compliance, Eric Hoke, was either fired or quit after more than a decade with ActBlue.

With no lawyers on staff, ActBlue’s compliance team would have to pick up the slack.



Instead, the day after Ahmad went on leave, Director of Compliance Eric Hoke “either quit . . . or was fired” after more than 12 years at the company.



One staffer said Hoke’s departure was… pic.twitter.com/CMXyfMZL0V — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

This meant ActBlue's legal and compliance teams were essentially "gutted."

Within just a few weeks, ActBlue’s legal and compliance teams were gutted.



ActBlue’s union wrote to the board, complaining that “our internal compliance function is now substantially weakened” and employees “do not have clear direction on how to proceed with our work” in the… pic.twitter.com/PfvtgMdd29 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

You can read the full report online.

We sought answers from the ActBlue compliance and legal team employees. But these employees took the fifth a grand total of 146 times.



We’ll continue to work to for Americans to protect the integrity of our elections.



Read our full interim staff report here:… pic.twitter.com/ns4QwZvyzn — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

The Judiciary Committee says all this adds up to one thing: "ActBlue accepted illegal foreign donations, misrepresented its fraud prevention practices to Congress, and withheld documents responsible to the Committees' subpoenas."

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Add it all up, and the story is simple:



ActBlue accepted illegal foreign donations, misrepresented its fraud-prevention practices to Congress, and withheld documents responsive to the Committees’ subpoenas.



All three of those are federal crimes. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

"All three of those are federal crimes," the Committee wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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