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Tipsheet

Minnesota Man Uses His Kitchen Sink to Show How Messed Up His State Really Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 16, 2026 9:30 AM
Minnesota Man Uses His Kitchen Sink to Show How Messed Up His State Really Is
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

There is no better illustration of how backward the government is than this. In Minnesota, where billions of dollars have been stolen by Somali fraudsters for fake daycares and autism centers, the state makes sure to crack down on Minnesotans doing things like remodeling their kitchens.

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One of those Minnesotans showed how many hoops he had to jump through to install a new sink, while fraudsters were able to open fake social service agencies with minimal oversight.

"My licensed and insured contractor had to get a permit to unhood and rehook my sink," Robertson wrote. "Then we had to have a city inspector verify the work. The government literally does more auditing on a citizen installing a sink than they do to verify that learing centers getting millions actually have kids there."

Of course, part of this is the permitting grift. Years ago, this writer installed a handicap toilet in her home for her aging parents. She then moved the non-handicap toilet upstairs to her half-bath, whose plumbing was a little old and outdated. It cost her more in permits and inspection fees than the cost of the toilet she installed.

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Related:

CRIME GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL ALIEN MINNESOTA SOCIALISM

That's insane.

Yes, it is.

They sure do.

It certainly is socialism playing out to its logical conclusion.

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This is true.

The selective enforcement of laws is a choice, and it always targets the law-abiding.

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