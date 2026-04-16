Minnesota Man Uses His Kitchen Sink to Show How Messed Up His State Really Is

There is no better illustration of how backward the government is than this. In Minnesota, where billions of dollars have been stolen by Somali fraudsters for fake daycares and autism centers, the state makes sure to crack down on Minnesotans doing things like remodeling their kitchens.

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One of those Minnesotans showed how many hoops he had to jump through to install a new sink, while fraudsters were able to open fake social service agencies with minimal oversight.

Minnesota is so retarded



We give hundreds of Billions of dollars to daycares and autism centers and they don’t verify they are an actual business or have kids or clients there



Meanwhile,

I’m getting my kitchen remodeled.



My licensed and insured contractor had to get a permit… pic.twitter.com/k2Z3CE4D1u — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) April 15, 2026

"My licensed and insured contractor had to get a permit to unhood and rehook my sink," Robertson wrote. "Then we had to have a city inspector verify the work. The government literally does more auditing on a citizen installing a sink than they do to verify that learing centers getting millions actually have kids there."

Of course, part of this is the permitting grift. Years ago, this writer installed a handicap toilet in her home for her aging parents. She then moved the non-handicap toilet upstairs to her half-bath, whose plumbing was a little old and outdated. It cost her more in permits and inspection fees than the cost of the toilet she installed.

I'll point out that the reason there is a permit required to change your faucet is green codes on water usage. Even in the land of 10,000 lakes, where I doubt you worry about water much, it affects you. It comes from California mandating low flow faucets and fixtures to save… — Slicin' Hammer ⚠️ (@SlicinHammer) April 15, 2026

That's insane.

I keep saying this - it isn't accidental, inadvertent, negligent or absurdly inconsistent.



IT IS DELIBERATE.



The intention is to confiscate wealth from Americans and transfer it to the third world. Illegal migration, NGO budgets, fraud and grift - it's all part of the plan. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) April 15, 2026

Yes, it is.

This is what anarcho-tyranny is. It's what the Democrats specialize in. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) April 16, 2026

They sure do.

This is socialism personified.



The government run amok making it difficult on normal citizens, while their favored friends are stealing us blind. https://t.co/Iho1It27in — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) April 15, 2026

It certainly is socialism playing out to its logical conclusion.

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That’s because the contractor isn’t stealing my tax dollars and laundering them to the politicians. https://t.co/2cNKBSXWEo — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) April 15, 2026

This is true.

The government is retarded.



On a walk the other day, I saw a homeless dude shootin' up and across the street, police were pulling someone over for some minor infraction.



Govt legit depends on harassing well-behaved, (mostly) law-abiding citizens to fund itself. I hate it. https://t.co/wXSBm7CsVa — Huge Nibley (@huge_nibley) April 15, 2026

The selective enforcement of laws is a choice, and it always targets the law-abiding.

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