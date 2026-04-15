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Tipsheet

Why Is the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Hiding Public School Spending Data?

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 15, 2026 10:30 AM
Why Is the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Hiding Public School Spending Data?
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Back in February, Leftists in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit over school funding, claiming the Republicans' school choice plan and school funding legislation are unconstitutional and don't properly fund public education. It's a scheme to get the courts to destroy the state's school choice program, which this writer uses, and force kids back into the failing, violent, public schools that Democrats love.

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Will Flanders, the Research Director for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) easily exposed the lie that Wisconsin schools are "underfunded."

Using the state's Department of Public Instruction's (DPI) own data, Flanders proved that public schools have more inflation-adjusted money than they did in 2000.

DPI responded by hiding that data.

You can see the difference for yourself here.

It's brazen.

Why? Because parents don't know what's being spent on public and private education in the state, and the Leftists want to keep them in the dark.

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Related:

EDUCATION LAWSUIT PARENTAL RIGHTS REPUBLICAN PARTY WISCONSIN

They want to keep parents in the dark because, once parents know how much is spent, they agree that school spending is either "too much" or "just right." Fewer than 30 percent of parents say we spend too little on public education.

And most parents support school choice, education savings accounts, and open enrollment.

Some 55 percent of parents who have school choice options are "very satisfied" with their choices, compared to 43 percent of public school parents.

WILL has moved to intervene on the lawsuit that seeks to destroy Wisconsin's school choice program, too.

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Here's more:

The News: The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) represents a group of Wisconsin taxpayers, parents, and choice schools in a motion to intervene in Wisconsin PTA v. Wisconsin State Assembly. The complaint in that case seeks to have the judiciary determine the level and distribution of funding for education in this State rather than leave those decisions to the Legislature and seeks to reduce or eliminate Wisconsin’s School Choice Programs.

The Wisconsin Constitution grants the Legislature the authority to determine education policy and to effectuate school funding and charges the Superintendent of Public Instruction with the task of supervising public instruction, not the judicial branch. Moreover, the Wisconsin Supreme Court affirmed the constitutionality of Wisconsin’s Choice Programs 30 years ago.

The Quote: WILL Deputy Counsel, Cory Brewer, stated, “Courts are not legislatures. They do not get to design or run state school finance systems. That is a policy decision for elected representatives. We’re proud to stand with parents, taxpayers, and schools who value the separation of powers and want a system that prioritizes student success and academic achievement. This lawsuit is a direct threat to that, and we are going to fight it.”

Potential Harm to Our Clients: The parents and taxpayers we represent believe that they will be harmed if the Plaintiffs’ demands are met because it would fundamentally alter our education system in ways that are harmful and likely result in an increase to state and local taxes without increasing educational performance. They also believe parents should have the freedom to choose where their children are educated, and that expanding those choices has increased access to a quality education for students across the state.

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Parents in Wisconsin must keep this in mind, and it must be a central campaign talking point for every state Republican running for the Assembly and Senate. It must also be a central campaign message for Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running to replace Tony Evers as governor. If Democrats regain control of the state, they will destroy school choice and public education while raising our taxes to pay for failing schools.

Parents and kids deserve better, and they deserve transparency.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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