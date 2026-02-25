That Time MSNBC Ripped an NHL Player for Not Accepting an Obama White House Invitation
Tipsheet

Wisconsin Leftists File Lawsuit to Fund Failing Public Schools, End School Choice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 25, 2026 2:30 PM
Wisconsin Leftists File Lawsuit to Fund Failing Public Schools, End School Choice
AP Photo/John Locher

Leftists in Wisconsin haven't wasted any time in filing a trove of lawsuits that will turn the Dairy State into the next Minnesota or Illinois. Since taking control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court (SCOWI), they've filed at least eight lawsuits to undo the legislation passed by the Republicans in state government. This includes ending Act Ten, ending coal and natural gas pipelines, and protecting illegals on voter rolls.

Now they've filed another lawsuit, and one that might end the state's school choice program for good.

Here's more (emphasis added):

A group of parents and educators from across Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Monday against the state Legislature, alleging lawmakers have failed to adequately fund public schools. 

The 19 plaintiffs, led by the Wisconsin PTA, are asking the Circuit Court of Eau Claire County to hold the Legislature accountable for “not meeting its constitutionally mandated obligation to provide all children with an equal opportunity for a sound basic education.”

The 105-page complaint alleges the decline in student reading and math scores are tied to the decrease in state funding to public schools over the last decade. 

The complaint also alleges lawmakers are breaking the law by using taxpayer dollars to pay for private voucher schools while not meeting their constitutional obligation to fund public schools. 

“This is a constitutional challenge to the deficiency of the state public finance system for our schools,” said Jeff Mandell, president of Law Forward, the firm representing the plaintiffs. “Despite heroic efforts that have held our schools together for as long as they’ve made it under this deficient funding, it’s not enough. These folks are not magicians.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called the complaint “another meritless attempt by liberal activists to defund the state’s highly successful school-voucher program and interfere with the Legislature’s authority to fund public schools.” Vos said the GOP will “vigorously defend against this suit and are confident that the courts will soundly reject it.”

Rep. Robin Kelly Mocks State of the Union Medal Recipients Amy Curtis
Related:

EDUCATION LAWSUIT REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT WISCONSIN

As Lennington pointed out, Tony Evers abused his line-item veto power to enact a 400 year tax increase in a recent budget, replacing "2025" with "2425." As a direct result, property taxes have skyrocketed.

But this is a clear attempt to get the courts to rule the state's school choice program unconstitutional, a move that would harm thousands of Wisconsin families who rely on the choice program for educational options outside of Wisconsin's failing public schools.

Wisconsin schools are spending a lot of money to educate children, with increasingly poorer outcomes.

Here's a graph that lays it out clearly. Despite a 53 percent increase in spending over the past decade, there has been a decline in reading proficiency.

That means the problem is not money.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) warned about the threat to school choice.

"WILL views this, honestly, as an attack on choice schools and charter schools, and there are tens of thousands of children utilizing those programs, and in addition to that, there's no evidence that throwing more money at this problem is going to improve the academic outcomes of students," said Cory Brewer, WILL Deputy Counsel.

"This could be one of the most fiscally consequential lawsuits that we've seen in the state of Wisconsin," she added.

School Superintendent Jill Underly praised the lawsuit, but questions remain about her secretive waterpark workshop, where educators worked to lower state standards and are stonewalling public records requests.

School choice is a net gain for Wisconsin families, as public schools continue to spend more money with increasingly bad outcomes. This lawsuit is an attack on school choice, on Wisconsin taxpayers, and on families who want quality education for their children.

