Mamdani's Government-Run Grocery Store Plan Gets Even Worse

Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform of creating a government-run grocery store in each of the five boroughs. It's a plan that won't work, because government grocery stores always fail wherever they're tried. In New York, there are millions in each borough who won't be served by one singular store.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Mamdani said the first store would open next year, but now there are reports that the first store might not open for three years.

Announcing New York City's first city-run grocery store at La Marqueta this morning, @nycmayor says the store will be open by 2029, three years from now. — Laura Nahmias (@nahmias) April 14, 2026

La Marqueta is already owned by the city, and for $30 million, Mamdani is going to finally turn it into a government-run store in 2029. There are also several stores within walking distance of it.

$30 million is a lot of money to provide "cheaper" groceries, too.

There are literally a dozen supermarkets within walking distance of La Marqueta where Zohran Mamdani wants to spend $30 million of taxpayer money to build 1 of his city owned socialist supermarkets. City Fresh Market is literally 1 block away. This is hardly a food desert. https://t.co/rut4SmXLY2 pic.twitter.com/IS0dPAYWJn — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) April 12, 2026

Bodega owners warned that Mamdani's plan would put them out of business. We expect the same thing applies to these stores, too.

And that makes it even more problematic for New Yorkers. The government-run stores he's promised won't lower prices on everything, but will only lower prices on a select "basket of goods."

Mamdani’s city-owned grocery stores will only guarantee lower prices for a core ‘basket of goods’ https://t.co/ItjXjJmuFL pic.twitter.com/fjRC2SvSyS — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2026

Here's more:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitted Tuesday that the promised lower prices at his city-owned grocery stores will only be guaranteed for a core set of everyday staples. Items in those so-called baskets of goods have yet to be decided, but likely include essentials such as bread, milk and eggs, officials said. Beyond those essentials, the stores will also sell other foodstuffs and items. Officials said they’ll aim to make those items low-cost as well, but may not always be able to achieve the perpetual discount. “When it comes to the products that we will be selling at the city-run grocery stores, there will be an essential basket of goods that will be guaranteed a cheaper price, and cheaper than what they’re being sold at currently,” Mamdani said during a news conference at La Marqueta in Harlem. The already city-owned La Marqueta was the first location revealed to host Mamdani’s socialist pet grocery project, but he said Tuesday the actual store – which carries a whopping $30 million expected price tag – won’t open until 2029. Other yet-to-be-decided municipal grocery stores will open before then, with the first expected to greet shoppers in late 2027, officials said.

So he's creating literal bread lines.

“People keep reinventing communism and hoping for different results”, example 3,295,581. pic.twitter.com/DkHU9PdLhB — AlluvialPlane✈️🇺🇸 (@AlluvialPlane) April 15, 2026

Communism ends with empty shelves and starving people.

Advertisement

Time is a flat circle pic.twitter.com/1Cmgt9yXhS — Douglas MechArthur ☭⃠ (@Kicksbuttson) April 15, 2026

New York will be no different.

So, what began as "FREE!" is now, "cheaper on a few lost-leader items."



Good to know! — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) April 15, 2026

He keeps moving the goalposts.

This idea is gonna blow up in his face so spectacularly https://t.co/FyONH1qLp3 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 14, 2026

And he will blame Donald Trump, Republicans, capitalism, and rich New Yorkers for its failure.

Weird. Communism keeps not working. https://t.co/O9XFE2EJzm — Mostly Harmless Research Monkey (@dangitdale66) April 14, 2026

Yet they keep telling us real communism has never been tried.

Dallas has tried this repeatedly in so called “food deserts,” and despite generous city funding they’ve all failed.



The shelves are ravaged by shoplifters and then not restocked by DEI workers. https://t.co/nP3g8EigJS — Dissident Soaps (@DissidentSoaps) April 14, 2026

In Kansas City, that's exactly what happened to its government-run grocery store. The shelves were empty, shoplifters had a field day, and what food was there was often rotten.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.