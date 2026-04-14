Mamdani Announces His Plan to Destroy NYC's Bodegas Will Take Effect Next Year

From the outset of his campaign, Zohran Mamdani vowed to bring government-run grocery stores to the Big Apple. The plan is doomed to fail, as every other city that has tried government-run grocery stores has been forced to shutter them. Mamdani's plan was also contingent on his misreading a government website about $140 million in subsidies, money that didn't actually exist (which is appropriate for a socialist, really).

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But bodega owners in New York City were sounding the alarm last summer that government-run grocery stores would put them out of business, with Fernando Mateo, a spokesman for the United Bodegas of America, calling the plan a "cancer."

Despite these warnings, Mamdani announced he will open the first government-run grocery store next year.

Zohran Mamdani announces he will open his first communist grocery store in New York next year:



“I am proud to announce that we will open every single one of these stores by the end of our first term, and the first one will open next year.” pic.twitter.com/AMp8DMqXKa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2026

"During our campaign, we promised New Yorkers that we would create a network of five city-owned grocery stores, one in each borough," Mamdani said. "Today, we make good on that promise. I am proud to announce we will open every single one of these stores by the end of our first term. And the first one will open next year."

There are millions of people living in the five boroughs. Manhattan has a population of about 1.63 million, Brooklyn 2.74 million, Queens 2.4 million, the Bronx 1.47 million, and Staten Island about 500,000.

And Mamdani thinks one government-run store is going to serve all those people?

In Kansas City, which has a population of roughly 510,000, the government-run grocery store was quickly plagued by shortages, rotten food, and theft. Imagine that in lawless NYC.

Good luck.

Is there a betting market on whether this store will last for 6 months? I'd like to get in on that action. — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) April 13, 2026

We'll take the under.

It only took him a year to introduce breadlines to NYC.

Next year he will announce delays and blame someone, anyone else! — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) April 13, 2026

He promised free buses, too, and we all see how that went.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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