Podcaster Gives Hasan Piker an Out on His Radical Views, and Piker Doubles Down Instead

Democrats have made Hasan Piker, the anti-American, antisemitic Islamist, their de facto spokesperson. Piker has endorsed Janet Mills, Jon Ossoff, and Abdul El-Sayed, and even he even campaigned with El-Sayed last week. Piker has a long and troubling history of saying and believing absolutely vile things, including that America deserved 9/11, that Hamas raping Israeli women was perfectly fine, and that he loves Hezbollah.

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Even CNN's Dana Bash couldn't let Piker off the hook, but the only Democrat who has called him out — so far — is John Fetterman.

Former Obama staffer Jon Favreau recently had Piker on his podcast, and Favreau gave Piker ample opportunity to tone down his pro-terrorist rhetoric. Piker refused to do so.

Obama's former speechwriter, Jon Favreau, asks Democrat spokesperson Hasan Piker if he actually supports Hamas terrorists.



FAVREAU: "When you say Hamas is a thousand times better, do you actually mean that?"



PIKER: "I do mean it." pic.twitter.com/xtodMQaXDu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2026

"My question is, when you say that Hamas is a thousand times better, do you actually mean that? Or is that a rhetorical move or, like, a solidarity signal?" Favreau asked.

"I do mean it," Piker replied. "I've also said I'm a harm reduction voter, I'm a lesser evil voter, and therefore I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time."

Favreau was trying to give Piker a chance to moderate his views, and he wouldn't do it. This is his Kamala Harris moment.

Why doesn’t Hasan Piker move to Gaza? Sounds like he’d fit right in.

Because here in the US—we only want members of civilization to live here. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 13, 2026

Because, like locusts, Leftists have to spread out and destroy everything.

When we call them pro-criminal and pro-terrorist we aren't exaggerating. We aren't making anything up. We are accurately describing the Democrat party of today. When are people going to realize that? — Boss_Level_Troll (R) (@BossLevelTroll) April 13, 2026

It seems so unbelievable that one of our major political parties endorses crime and terrorism that most people simply can't comprehend it.

But they need to.

Calling a genocidal terror cult "a thousand times better" than the only democracy in the Middle East while streaming from your gamer chair in LA? Truly the intellectual rigor we expect from the guy Democrats platform as their youth whisperer. — C Wagner (@SFCSWII) April 13, 2026

Yes, it is.

Keep attaching yourself to this guy, Dems… https://t.co/vEBSgziCBd — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 13, 2026

Please, do.

The Democrats haven't declined Piker's endorsements or refused to appear with him. They're fine with this.

It’s so embarrassing that this is my party. https://t.co/cSLqECoZdj — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 13, 2026

This is who they are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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