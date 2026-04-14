Podcaster Gives Hasan Piker an Out on His Radical Views, and Piker Doubles Down Instead

New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018
You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want to Ban Next
You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want...
This Is What Marjorie Taylor Greene Said When Asked Whether Trump Should Be Impeached
This Is What Marjorie Taylor Greene Said When Asked Whether Trump Should Be...
Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts Wisconsin in Danger
Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts...
Here's How the Biden Administration Weaponized the FACE Act Against Pro-Life Americans
Here's How the Biden Administration Weaponized the FACE Act Against Pro-Life Americans
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It
Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her...
'We're Not Walking Away From This Fight.' Two of Swalwell Accusers Speak Out, and Here's What They Said
'We're Not Walking Away From This Fight.' Two of Swalwell Accusers Speak Out,...
VIP
Spanberger Kicks Can Down the Road on Gun Bills
Spanberger Kicks Can Down the Road on Gun Bills
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigration
Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigrati...
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan is to Simply Not Use Energy
With The Strait of Hormuz Closed, Europe's Plan is to Simply Not Use...
Marco Rubio to Head Peace Talks Between Israel and Lebanon
Marco Rubio to Head Peace Talks Between Israel and Lebanon
JD Vance Says He Backs Trump's Iran Strategy '100 Percent'
JD Vance Says He Backs Trump's Iran Strategy '100 Percent'
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran
Prediction Market Madness Heightens Americans’ Concerns
Prediction Market Madness Heightens Americans’ Concerns
Tipsheet

Podcaster Gives Hasan Piker an Out on His Radical Views, and Piker Doubles Down Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 14, 2026 12:30 PM
Podcaster Gives Hasan Piker an Out on His Radical Views, and Piker Doubles Down Instead
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrats have made Hasan Piker, the anti-American, antisemitic Islamist, their de facto spokesperson. Piker has endorsed Janet Mills, Jon Ossoff, and Abdul El-Sayed, and even he even campaigned with El-Sayed last week. Piker has a long and troubling history of saying and believing absolutely vile things, including that America deserved 9/11, that Hamas raping Israeli women was perfectly fine, and that he loves Hezbollah.

Advertisement

Even CNN's Dana Bash couldn't let Piker off the hook, but the only Democrat who has called him out — so far — is John Fetterman.

Former Obama staffer Jon Favreau recently had Piker on his podcast, and Favreau gave Piker ample opportunity to tone down his pro-terrorist rhetoric. Piker refused to do so.

"My question is, when you say that Hamas is a thousand times better, do you actually mean that? Or is that a rhetorical move or, like, a solidarity signal?" Favreau asked.

"I do mean it," Piker replied. "I've also said I'm a harm reduction voter, I'm a lesser evil voter, and therefore I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time."

Favreau was trying to give Piker a chance to moderate his views, and he wouldn't do it. This is his Kamala Harris moment.

Because, like locusts, Leftists have to spread out and destroy everything.

Recommended

Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS ISRAEL

It seems so unbelievable that one of our major political parties endorses crime and terrorism that most people simply can't comprehend it.

But they need to.

Yes, it is.

Please, do.

The Democrats haven't declined Piker's endorsements or refused to appear with him. They're fine with this.

This is who they are.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
New: Former Model Claims Eric Swalwell Drugged and Raped Her in 2018 Jeff Charles
You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want to Ban Next Jeff Charles
It’s Hard Not to Laugh at the Downfall of Eric Swalwell Derek Hunter
Tom Tiffany Blew the Whistle on Tony Evers' Soft-on-Crime Executive Order That Puts Wisconsin in Danger Amy Curtis
Here's How Much the US Blockade is Costing Iran Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Abby Phillip Lied About Illegals Getting Medicaid, and Scott Jennings Didn't Let Her Get Away With It Amy Curtis
Advertisement