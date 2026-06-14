THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS
THE KNICKS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS
Let’s Have a Serious Conversation About Race
Let’s Have a Serious Conversation About Race
An American 250 Story
An American 250 Story
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 324: Proverbs Greatest Hits and the Guidance They Give
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 324: Proverbs Greatest Hits and the Guidance...
'Christian! Love Means You Let Us Sin All We Want to, and Pay for It With Your Tax Dollars!' – Part Two
'Christian! Love Means You Let Us Sin All We Want to, and Pay...
What's in a Name?
What's in a Name?
Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off
Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off
A Celebration Not Everyone Welcomes?
A Celebration Not Everyone Welcomes?
Are Strong Families the Cure for America’s Mental Health Crisis?
Are Strong Families the Cure for America’s Mental Health Crisis?
Catholic Theologians Launch Bold Appeal for Israel Amid Rising Anti-Zionism
Catholic Theologians Launch Bold Appeal for Israel Amid Rising Anti-Zionism
Is AI Humanity’s Path to Godhood?
Is AI Humanity’s Path to Godhood?
Stop Telling Dads They're Optional
Stop Telling Dads They're Optional
A Tent, a Knife, and the Usual Suspects
A Tent, a Knife, and the Usual Suspects
Veterans Earned Their Benefits and Shouldn’t Have to Fight to Access Them
Veterans Earned Their Benefits and Shouldn’t Have to Fight to Access Them
Tipsheet

So, About James Harden's Houston Arrest

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 14, 2026 10:30 AM
So, About James Harden's Houston Arrest
AP Photo/Marco Garcia

James Harden, the star basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a former Houston Rocket, was arrested in Harris County, Texas with a misdemeanor for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Advertisement

Harden was arrested early Saturday morning at approximately 3:40 AM. Reports indicate that Harden was carrying a firearm inside of his vehicle, where he had stored the weapon in his vehicle’s cupholder.

While the circumstances surrounding the arrest aren’t widely known, many conservatives and gun rights activists have condemned the arrest as a violation of Harden’s Second Amendment rights.

Recommended

Let’s Have a Serious Conversation About Race Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FIREARMS GUN OWNERS OF AMERICA SECOND AMENDMENT

Gun Owners of America, one of the premier organizations advocating for the Second Amendment, accurately remarked that the decision was made simply because Harden’s firearm had lacked a holster. 

Texas boasts of their status as a constitutional carry state with robust firearms protections. However, Texas law prohibits individuals in vehicles from openly carrying a firearm in plain view of other motor vehicles while the weapon is unholstered. Based on the language of the law and the limited facts available regarding the case, it is unclear if the arresting officer had noticed the firearm while located in his patrol vehicle or after approaching Harden’s car on foot.

With the high-profile nature of the arrest and the willingness of firearms advocacy organizations to speak openly about the case, that provision of Texas law may soon face legal challenges.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let’s Have a Serious Conversation About Race Derek Hunter
A Tent, a Knife, and the Usual Suspects Jay Rogers
And Here's Where Even Bill Maher's Audience Gasped When Talking About Graham Platner... Matt Vespa
Trump Endorses Mike Collins Ahead of Georgia Senate Run-Off Joseph Chalfant
What's in a Name? Alan Joseph Bauer
'Christian! Love Means You Let Us Sin All We Want to, and Pay for It With Your Tax Dollars!' – Part Two Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Let’s Have a Serious Conversation About Race Derek Hunter
Advertisement