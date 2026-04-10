Another Democrat Has a Plan to Retaliate Against Trump Supporters. Here's What It Is.

The Democrats have made it very clear that they will go on a great retribution tour if they regain power. Susan Rice, J.B. Pritzker, Eric Swalwell, and other Democrats have promised to punish Trump administration officials, ICE agents, and Trump supporters. In Georgia, Democrat State House candidate Suzanna Karatassos has a plan to punish the 77 million Americans who voted for President Trump.

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Her plan includes barring all of us from the Internet for four years as punishment for exercising our democratic right to vote.

The race to the bottom of Democrats continue to struggle to find new means for retaliation. This is Democrat candidate for the GA State House Suzanna Karatassos, who is running on barring anyone who voted for Trump from the Internet for four years... https://t.co/a1nnyTTl99 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 9, 2026

"When this is all over, and Trump is gone, and Democrats are back in charge, and we're rebuilding everything, the punishment for MAGA for voting Trump three times needs to be that they lose their Internet access for four years," Karatassos said. "That they cannot post videos or comments on social media for four straight years so that none of us are subjected to their lies and misinformation while we're rebuilding the chaos that they caused. The whole world and America get to be without their B.S. online for four straight years. Can we all agree to this?"

No. We don't agree to this.

How can people even talk like that? — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) April 9, 2026

Because they're the fascists they always claimed President Trump is.

Should I ask how she would know who I, or anyone else, voted for? — Donna (@dmf0228) April 9, 2026

They'll try to figure it out, it seems.

Or they'll just cut off Internet access in the states that voted for Trump in 2024.

Good luck with that.

These people are crazy. https://t.co/oJ6l286vdz — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 9, 2026

Crazy, dangerous, and authoritarian.

The people who oppose Kings™ want you to be banned from the internet for four years. https://t.co/a4lbvbI1Ey — Hunter DeButts (@BillySullivan7) April 9, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

This just proves we cannot let Democrats regain power in 2026 or 2028.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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