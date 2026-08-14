Six Dead in Northern Michigan Shooting Spree, Suspect Among Them

The Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of six people in Northern Lower Michigan.

Police responded to a home on Friday in Lake Township at 11:40 AM to reports of a gunshot wound. Troopers found three dead people and one person in critical condition.

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Michigan State Police say that the suspect, 39-year-old Chad Hickman, fled the scene and was found dead in the woods near his vehicle alongside another dead person at a separate home in Massaukee County.

Law enforcement isn’t releasing the ages and genders of the victims until the next-of-kin are notified.

Multi-Homicide Investigation Underway in Missaukee County

Suspect Found Dead; No Ongoing Threat to the Public



MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MICH. Detectives from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Cadillac Post are investigating the deaths of six individuals, including a suspect, discovered in… pic.twitter.com/9bxmPRuj2r — MSP Seventh District (@mspnorthernmi) August 14, 2026

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” said Lt. Ashley Miller. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

Troopers tracked the alleged shooter with help from the MSP Aviation Unit, Emergency Support Team, Canine Unit, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), U.S. Forest Service, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missaukee County Road Commission.

Michigan State Police are looking for Chad Hickman of the Lake City/Jennings area. Police said he may be driving a white pickup truck with a discolored tailgate. They say he is wanted in connection with a shooting in which four people were shot today. pic.twitter.com/MMaQB5a7uh — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) August 14, 2026

LAKE CITY,MI **4 PEOPLE SHOT** 911 CALL FROM 13 YEAR OLD WHO HAD BEEN SHOT, PD ON LOCATION WITH 3 DOA, 1 INJURED - POSSIBLY A KNOWN SUSPECT THAT FLED THE SCENE #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/snaTZjyAtz — Alertpage, Inc (@alertpage) August 14, 2026

Five people killed after Michigan maniac goes on bloody killing spree https://t.co/tXHmXketcD pic.twitter.com/Ym2EPF9568 — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2026

Six people are dead, including the suspect, and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Missaukee County, according to Michigan State Police.



DETAILS: https://t.co/UZIWRdkLZ2 pic.twitter.com/P7oTN28j6w — UpNorthLive News (@upnorthlive) August 14, 2026

Confirmed update from Michigan:



Six people are dead, including the suspect, after a multi-scene shooting spree in Missaukee County.



Chad Hickman, 39, of the Lake City/Jennings area, was identified as the person of interest.



He fled the first scene where troopers found three… pic.twitter.com/iGifeyFu2n — Arkadalo® (@Arkadalo) August 14, 2026

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Six people are dead, including the suspect, and another person is in critical condition after a shooting in Michigan on Friday, according to state police.



"Not only is this difficult for our investigators and our troopers, but it's very hard for this community," authorities… pic.twitter.com/d9Ry6jqQUF — The National Desk (@TND) August 15, 2026

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