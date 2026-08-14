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Six Dead in Northern Michigan Shooting Spree, Suspect Among Them

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Aug 14, 2026 9:00 PM
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Six Dead in Northern Michigan Shooting Spree, Suspect Among Them
Townhall Media

The Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of six people in Northern Lower Michigan.

Police responded to a home on Friday in Lake Township at 11:40 AM to reports of a gunshot wound. Troopers found three dead people and one person in critical condition. 

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Michigan State Police say that the suspect, 39-year-old Chad Hickman, fled the scene and was found dead in the woods near his vehicle alongside another dead person at a separate home in Massaukee County. 

Law enforcement isn’t releasing the ages and genders of the victims until the next-of-kin are notified. 

“This situation is heartbreaking for the community and challenging for the investigators involved,” said Lt. Ashley Miller. “We remain committed to conducting a thorough investigation and will provide updates as new information becomes available.”

Troopers tracked the alleged shooter with help from the MSP Aviation Unit, Emergency Support Team, Canine Unit, Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), U.S. Forest Service, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missaukee County Road Commission.

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News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | LAW AND ORDER | MASS SHOOTING | MICHIGAN
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