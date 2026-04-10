The Minnesota Freedom Caucus Is Moving to Impeach Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison

Last night, the Minnesota Freedom Caucus announced it was going to hold impeachment hearings for Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.
🚨 Impeachment Update:— Minnesota Freedom Caucus (@FreedomCaucusMN) April 10, 2026
Hearing set for Walz & Ellison impeachment:⁰📅 Wednesday 4/15⁰⏰ 10:15 AM⁰📍 MN Capitol
Show up. Demand accountability. pic.twitter.com/MO28PFAZIy
The impeachment hearings come after years of fraud investigations in Minnesota, and implications that both Walz and Ellison knew about the fraud and enabled it, as well as accusations that Walz retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to report the fraud and stop it.
🚨 BREAKING: The Minnesota Freedom Caucus announces that impeachment hearings for Tim Walz and Keith Ellison will take place next week.pic.twitter.com/KPjYud2y0C— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 10, 2026
"Just wanted to give you a quick update on the impeachment of Tim Walz and Keith Ellison. It is confirmed, we have impeachment hearings next week Wednesday in Rules Committee, 10:15 a.m. Please tune in," said Rep. Ben Davis.
Good! Impeach them both.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2026
Yes. They both need to go.
It will be an uphill battle. The Minnesota House is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, with 67 members each.
Do they have the votes necessary tho? pic.twitter.com/HMf5BJCPEM— Leeze (@chan_leeze) April 10, 2026
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That means every Republican and one Democrat would have to vote for impeachment. Despite the challenges, it's an endeavor worth undertaking. Both Walz and Ellison are unfit for office and should be removed.
Minnesotans demand accountability.— Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) April 10, 2026
We’re using our legislative authority to deliver step one. @FreedomCaucusMN is leading the charge. https://t.co/UF3nbiJ4dL
This is the first step to justice for Minnesota taxpayers.
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