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The Minnesota Freedom Caucus Is Moving to Impeach Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 2:00 PM
The Minnesota Freedom Caucus Is Moving to Impeach Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

Last night, the Minnesota Freedom Caucus announced it was going to hold impeachment hearings for Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison. 

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The impeachment hearings come after years of fraud investigations in Minnesota, and implications that both Walz and Ellison knew about the fraud and enabled it, as well as accusations that Walz retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to report the fraud and stop it.

"Just wanted to give you a quick update on the impeachment of Tim Walz and Keith Ellison. It is confirmed, we have impeachment hearings next week Wednesday in Rules Committee, 10:15 a.m. Please tune in," said Rep. Ben Davis.

Yes. They both need to go.

It will be an uphill battle. The Minnesota House is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, with 67 members each.

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KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

That means every Republican and one Democrat would have to vote for impeachment. Despite the challenges, it's an endeavor worth undertaking. Both Walz and Ellison are unfit for office and should be removed.

This is the first step to justice for Minnesota taxpayers.

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