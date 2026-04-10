The Minnesota Freedom Caucus Is Moving to Impeach Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison

Last night, the Minnesota Freedom Caucus announced it was going to hold impeachment hearings for Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

🚨 Impeachment Update:



Hearing set for Walz & Ellison impeachment:⁰📅 Wednesday 4/15⁰⏰ 10:15 AM⁰📍 MN Capitol



Show up. Demand accountability. pic.twitter.com/MO28PFAZIy — Minnesota Freedom Caucus (@FreedomCaucusMN) April 10, 2026

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The impeachment hearings come after years of fraud investigations in Minnesota, and implications that both Walz and Ellison knew about the fraud and enabled it, as well as accusations that Walz retaliated against whistleblowers who tried to report the fraud and stop it.

🚨 BREAKING: The Minnesota Freedom Caucus announces that impeachment hearings for Tim Walz and Keith Ellison will take place next week.pic.twitter.com/KPjYud2y0C — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 10, 2026

"Just wanted to give you a quick update on the impeachment of Tim Walz and Keith Ellison. It is confirmed, we have impeachment hearings next week Wednesday in Rules Committee, 10:15 a.m. Please tune in," said Rep. Ben Davis.

Good! Impeach them both. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2026

Yes. They both need to go.

It will be an uphill battle. The Minnesota House is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, with 67 members each.

Do they have the votes necessary tho? pic.twitter.com/HMf5BJCPEM — Leeze (@chan_leeze) April 10, 2026

That means every Republican and one Democrat would have to vote for impeachment. Despite the challenges, it's an endeavor worth undertaking. Both Walz and Ellison are unfit for office and should be removed.

Minnesotans demand accountability.



We’re using our legislative authority to deliver step one. @FreedomCaucusMN is leading the charge. https://t.co/UF3nbiJ4dL — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) April 10, 2026

This is the first step to justice for Minnesota taxpayers.