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Tipsheet

Here's How Much the Federal Workforce Has Shrunk, Thanks to President Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 10:30 AM
Here's How Much the Federal Workforce Has Shrunk, Thanks to President Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump took office and worked to reduce wasteful government spending and bloated budgets. DOGE did a good job uncovering places where we could save money, and President Trump worked to slash the federal government's workforce. 

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Now we know that the federal workforce is at its smallest since 1966, with more than 350,000 federal employees having been fired, resigned, or retired.

And despite these reductions, the government is still operating (outside of the Democrats shutting it down for illegal aliens, that is).

The best government is a small government.

This should be headline news and talked about during every press conference.

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Related:

DOGE DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOBS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Yes, we did.

The problem is, for some on the right, they cannot stand the thought of giving President Trump credit for the good things he's done. This includes doing things that the right has asked for for years.

It's very good.

They don't get enough credit for it, and it's our fear that the next Democratic administration will hire them all back, and more. But the government was never meant to be a jobs program for Americans, and President Trump has put an end to that, at least for now.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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