Here's How Much the Federal Workforce Has Shrunk, Thanks to President Trump

President Trump took office and worked to reduce wasteful government spending and bloated budgets. DOGE did a good job uncovering places where we could save money, and President Trump worked to slash the federal government's workforce.

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Now we know that the federal workforce is at its smallest since 1966, with more than 350,000 federal employees having been fired, resigned, or retired.

Since Trump took office, over 352,000 Federal employees have been fired, resigned, or retired and were not replaced.



The Federal workforce is smaller today than at any point since 1966. pic.twitter.com/6YPGxCaCfQ — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) April 9, 2026

And despite these reductions, the government is still operating (outside of the Democrats shutting it down for illegal aliens, that is).

Good. Funny how I, for one, have not noticed one bit of difference in the quality of government services. Maybe we need to eliminate much more... until it hurts. Then, the government can always re-hire. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) April 9, 2026

The best government is a small government.

This is one of the greatest wins for the Trump administration, and one they’ve been criminally negligent in highlighting. A huge missed opportunity. Once again the White House’s messaging had been awful. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 9, 2026

This should be headline news and talked about during every press conference.

I voted for this



Did you? https://t.co/splW2mrwEm — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 9, 2026

Yes, we did.

This is one of the most important victories in a century for the right, but the losers on here would have you never know it https://t.co/XnYmSuByWL — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 10, 2026

The problem is, for some on the right, they cannot stand the thought of giving President Trump credit for the good things he's done. This includes doing things that the right has asked for for years.

This is objectively good https://t.co/4OcYHzW4e1 — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) April 9, 2026

It's very good.

Major victory over the administrative state.



This is an unambiguously good thing. Trump and Elon deserve a ton of credit for this. https://t.co/v1FrLoFY3c — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) April 10, 2026

They don't get enough credit for it, and it's our fear that the next Democratic administration will hire them all back, and more. But the government was never meant to be a jobs program for Americans, and President Trump has put an end to that, at least for now.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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