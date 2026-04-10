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Tipsheet

A Former Dem Consultant Who Pled Guilty to Fraud Was Just Busted for Violating Her Supervised Release

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 10, 2026 12:00 PM
A Former Dem Consultant Who Pled Guilty to Fraud Was Just Busted for Violating Her Supervised Release
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Last September, a former high-ranking Democratic consultant, Abbey Lee Cook, pleaded guilty to three counts of defrauding multiple victims out of $250,000. She faced a maximum of 20 years on each count, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

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Here's more from the DOJ:

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing was set for January 12, 2026. Cook was released with conditions pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2021, Cook registered the business Abbey Lee Cook and Associates, LLC with the State of Montana. Cook, through her business, provided political campaign compliance services for multiple candidates and political action committees (PACs) in Montana. Her services included, but were not limited to, establishing bank accounts, depositing political donations, and filing campaign financial reports with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practice (COPP) on behalf of her clients.

Cook was on supervised release ahead of her September sentencing when she violated the terms of that release by going on a Caribbean cruise. Cook was arrested and she's now in jail pending sentencing.

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Here's more from the Montana Free Press:

Cook, who pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud last August, was supposed to be at her home in Helena working toward restitution. Prosecutors said Monday she has actually been living alternately with family and a boyfriend in Bozeman. Prosecutors also allege that Cook spent late March and early April on a cruise ship, drinking alcohol and failing to tell her probation officer of her whereabouts — both violations of her agreements with the court and the government. 

In a hearing in Missoula Monday, federal judge Kathleen DeSoto told Cook, who was led into court in handcuffs by U.S. Marshals, that she had not complied with “some of the most basic conditions” of her release, and should thus be considered a flight risk or a danger to the community if she were allowed out of jail. 

“The conditions aren’t suggestions or guidelines,” DeSoto said. 

Cook’s attorney, Nicholas Miller, acknowledged that the government’s allegations “look bad,” but said Cook did not violate her release terms with ill intent. 

“She was given a long leash,” Miller said, and perhaps did not realize just how restrictive the conditions really were. 

Seems like that's something Miller, Cook's lawyer, should have made clear to her before she hopped on a cruise ship.

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Whoops.

The absolute hubris is breathtaking.

Some people, it seems, think they're above the law.

Cook will remain in jail until a hearing that is scheduled for Monday afternoon, when the court will consider revocation of her supervised release.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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