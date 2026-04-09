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Tipsheet

The Democrats Are Already Punishing Their Political Opponents

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 09, 2026 7:30 AM
The Democrats Are Already Punishing Their Political Opponents
AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, Steve Apps

The Democrats have vowed to go on a massive retribution tour should they regain power. Susan Rice warned businesses, universities, and other groups that they would face consequences under a future Democratic administration if they worked with President Trump. It seems that payback is already starting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM), where President Jay Rothman was just fired by the board.

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Rothman was reportedly fired for making concessions to Republican lawmakers in the state who, at the moment, control the state Assembly and Senate. The UWM Board is comprised of members appointed by Democrats, including outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

Rothman says he won't fight his firing.

Here's more:

Ousted Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said Wednesday he will not challenge the Board of Regents’ decision to fire him after a unanimous vote Tuesday night, despite receiving no explanation for the abrupt move that critics called a partisan power play.

Rothman, who led the system since 2022, told WISN-TV's "Upfront" Wednesday he was “blindsided” by the regents’ action but harbors no hard feelings and has no plans to sue. He rejected an earlier offer to resign quietly, insisting he could not “live a lie” by stepping down without cause.

“I could not get myself there to basically live a lie,” Rothman told "Upfront" hosts Matt Smith and Gerron Jordan, adding that he repeatedly asked the Board for the reason he lost its confidence but did not get one. “They may not owe that reason to me, but I suspect they owe it to the state of Wisconsin, to the universities, to the taxpayers and quite frankly all residents of the state.”

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Related:

ACADEMIA DEMOCRAT PARTY SUSAN RICE WISCONSIN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Ngo is correct. Woke is not dead, just dormant. And the Left will bring it back to life as soon as they can.

And until we remove from office politicians who support it.

Yes, it is.

Trevor Tomesh, a professor in the UW system, also weighed in.

The entire post reads:

I am a conservative professor in the UW System (views are my own and not of my University).

This is absolutely scandalous. We have been given absolutely no reason why they got rid of Mr. Rothman, and on the few occasions that I have had the pleasure to meet him, he has been nothing but reasonable.

My guess is that they want to get rid of him (a moderate) so that they can replace him with a far-left president who will be able to oppose a possible Republican governor come November. 

Rothman has been instrumental in bringing the University of Wisconsin system back to sanity from the clutches of the radical left in Madison.

That might be an uncharitable interpretation, but they haven't given us ANY REASON why they've decided to thrust this upon us.

I wrote one of the regents earlier today with whom I am acquainted, and I haven't heard anything back other than an acknowledgement that my message was received.

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We doubt Tomesh will hear back from the regents.

Realize where the Democrats are, and what they plan to do to us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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