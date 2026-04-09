The Democrats Are Already Punishing Their Political Opponents

The Democrats have vowed to go on a massive retribution tour should they regain power. Susan Rice warned businesses, universities, and other groups that they would face consequences under a future Democratic administration if they worked with President Trump. It seems that payback is already starting at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM), where President Jay Rothman was just fired by the board.

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Rothman was reportedly fired for making concessions to Republican lawmakers in the state who, at the moment, control the state Assembly and Senate. The UWM Board is comprised of members appointed by Democrats, including outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

The board of @UniversitiesWI has fired its president as revenge for him making concessions to Republican lawmakers by pausing DEI hiring. The board members are appointed by @GovEvers, a Democrat.



People who said “woke is dead” seriously need to rethink their position. pic.twitter.com/VW2CIujsTz — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2026

Rothman says he won't fight his firing.

Ousted Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says he won't fight the Board of Regents' sudden decision to fire him without cause. https://t.co/ny0CWDDBpJ pic.twitter.com/NXYAXqeOgS — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) April 8, 2026

Here's more:

Ousted Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said Wednesday he will not challenge the Board of Regents’ decision to fire him after a unanimous vote Tuesday night, despite receiving no explanation for the abrupt move that critics called a partisan power play. Rothman, who led the system since 2022, told WISN-TV's "Upfront" Wednesday he was “blindsided” by the regents’ action but harbors no hard feelings and has no plans to sue. He rejected an earlier offer to resign quietly, insisting he could not “live a lie” by stepping down without cause. “I could not get myself there to basically live a lie,” Rothman told "Upfront" hosts Matt Smith and Gerron Jordan, adding that he repeatedly asked the Board for the reason he lost its confidence but did not get one. “They may not owe that reason to me, but I suspect they owe it to the state of Wisconsin, to the universities, to the taxpayers and quite frankly all residents of the state.”

Ngo is correct. Woke is not dead, just dormant. And the Left will bring it back to life as soon as they can.

Yep. Neither DEI nor woke are going away until the majority of people see how ridiculous it is, but I don't see that happening until more blue collar jobs, specifically manufacturing, are brought back here & are the majority jobs again. — Chad Cy (@ChadCyThe1st) April 8, 2026

And until we remove from office politicians who support it.

It’s time to defund the UW system. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) April 8, 2026

Yes, it is.

Trevor Tomesh, a professor in the UW system, also weighed in.

I am a conservative professor in the UW System (views are my own and not of my University).



This is absolutely scandalous. We have been given absolutely no reason why they got rid of Mr. Rothman, and on the few occasions that I have had the pleasure to meet him, he has been… — Trevor Tomesh ☕ (@realDrTT) April 8, 2026

The entire post reads:

I am a conservative professor in the UW System (views are my own and not of my University). This is absolutely scandalous. We have been given absolutely no reason why they got rid of Mr. Rothman, and on the few occasions that I have had the pleasure to meet him, he has been nothing but reasonable. My guess is that they want to get rid of him (a moderate) so that they can replace him with a far-left president who will be able to oppose a possible Republican governor come November. Rothman has been instrumental in bringing the University of Wisconsin system back to sanity from the clutches of the radical left in Madison. That might be an uncharitable interpretation, but they haven't given us ANY REASON why they've decided to thrust this upon us. I wrote one of the regents earlier today with whom I am acquainted, and I haven't heard anything back other than an acknowledgement that my message was received.

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We doubt Tomesh will hear back from the regents.

That’s part of it. He also took a strong stand for depoliticizing the universities after UW-Milwaukee issued an outrageous statement calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. And he was generally willing to work across the aisle. He wasn’t a fire breathing conservative by a long shot. He… https://t.co/JsQRywJbXc — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) April 8, 2026

Realize where the Democrats are, and what they plan to do to us.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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