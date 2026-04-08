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Tipsheet

After Years of Facilitating Fraud, Minnesota Democrats Have the Audacity to Push for a Wealth Tax

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 08, 2026 10:30 AM
After Years of Facilitating Fraud, Minnesota Democrats Have the Audacity to Push for a Wealth Tax
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

They say the definition of chutzpah is a man who, after murdering his parents, asks the courts for leniency because he's an orphan. That sums up the Minnesota Democrats, too. After years of facilitating billions of dollars in fraud, most of it to Somalis in the state, they're now demanding a wealth tax.

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This wealth tax would impose a one percent tax on all "taxable wealth" above $10 million and " would be the sum of a taxpayer’s real or personal, tangible or intangible property based in Minnesota, minus the sum of all debts and financial obligations owed by the taxpayer. The value of property would be calculated in the same manner as for the federal estate tax."

"I think that, should this pass, which I think is impossible to manage to begin with because you're going to have most of this going to be within privately held companies," Rep. Anderson said. "I don't think it's constitutional."

"You're just absolutely chasing people out of this state," she continued, "it's a different when you have to pay your taxes at maybe at a higher rate, it's obvious because it's you're income but when you're actually fighting over a value of assets, you know, there's a huge cost to people to do that and there's a huge cost to the state to attempt to value things every year."

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA TAXES TIM WALZ

"I think this absolutely ... just the fact that we're having this discussion sends a message to a lot more than 5,600 people, because I think there are people that own tons of property, farms and those sort of things ... but it certainly doesn't kick off a million dollars in income," she said. "And we're sending a message to people that they're not wanted here. We're sending a message to people not to invest in the state. And we see it happening. We are losing people in every income bracket except the bottom income bracket. We are losing population."

That's what Democrats, who are really socialists, want. They want to obliterate the middle and upper classes (except for themselves) and only have an elite class and a poverty class they can control.

And this. We've seen at least $9 billion in fraud leave the state, in the pockets of Somalis and others. The Democrats could have used that. Instead, they'll allow the fraud to continue while robbing taxpayers of even more.

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Bingo.

As Margaret Thatcher said, "The problem with socialism is you eventually run out of other people's money."

People who can flee Minnesota will. They already have. The state will collapse economically and chaos will ensue. Which is what Democrats always do.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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