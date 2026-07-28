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Tipsheet

Documents Show That James Talarico Used Mother's House to Break Texas Election Law

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 28, 2026 7:00 PM
Documents Show That James Talarico Used Mother's House to Break Texas Election Law
AP Photo/Talia Sprague, File

Radical Democrat James Talarico, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas, has been accused of violating Texas election law while serving in the Texas House of Representatives.

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Talarico has stated that he lives in north Austin at a home which he has owned since 2022. Prior to the ownership of his newest residence, Talarico has had a muddled housing history.

In 2021, redistricting meant that Talarico’s former home in Round Rock, a wealthy suburb north of the Texas capital, would be shifted outside of the 52nd District that he had represented since entering politics. Talarico called foul on the redistricting measure, claiming that Republicans had gerrymandered him out of his seat in order to “keep [him] off of the House floor.” He announced in October 2021 that he would launch a new campaign to take control of the deep-blue 50th District despite not living within its boundaries.

Texas law requires candidates to live within the district that they wish to represent for at least one year “preceding his election.” According to documents obtained by Townhall, on December 5, 2021 Talarico would register to vote at an address associated with his mother, just five days before the deadline to do so. The timeline established by Talarico reveals that he only established residency within HD-50 for a period of 10 months before he was elected to office in November 2022, but no evidence exists to suggest that Talarico actually lived at his mother’s home during the period in which he used the property as his registered address.

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2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Talarico would change his residency once again in the months preceding the 2022 election to his current north Austin residence.

One thing that Talarico is confirmed to be sharing with his mother is a checking account. Financial disclosures revealed by the Washington Free Beacon in June showed that the politician and his mother held a joint bank account containing up to $50,000. His parents have extensively financed his campaign, contributing a total of $10,000 in 2021 to his Texas House campaign, and have likewise provided funds for line items like moving expenses.

Talarico will attempt to flip the long-held Republican Senate seat by taking on Attorney General Ken Paxton in November.

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