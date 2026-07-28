The Latest Winner of the British Citizen Award Makes a Mockery of Everything

This honestly reads like a bad SNL or Monty Python skit. The British Citizen Award (BCA), also known as "The People's Honours," is given to "everyday people" who show selflessness, courage, or perform "extraordinary service" in their communities.

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One of the recipients this year is Khadija Patel, who got the BCA for "empowering young women." And here's where it just seems so wrong. Patel is in a full burqa with her eyes barely visible.

The British Citizen Award at the Palace of Westminster went to this one in recognition of her work empowering young women.



Couldn't make it up. pic.twitter.com/Kze1UfITbl — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2026

How is this empowering women?

People in the UK should start listening to this woman. Now. https://t.co/p8MRzlaUD8 — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 27, 2026

That woman rightly said the Muslim Brotherhood is working to enact Sharia law in Europe. They are. An Islamic preacher in Germany said once Sharia law is enacted there, they'll start stoning adulterous women.

Remember: being raped is also considered adultery in Islam, and many European countries—the UK chief among them—have a problem with Islamic rape gangs.

When you zoom right past being a human and just become a black, shapeless shrouded ghoul lest you excite your chest thumping Muslim male superior beings.



All teenage girls should aspire to non-humanhood. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) July 28, 2026

So empowering.

In other places where Sharia law is common, girls have their genitals mutilated, are denied an education, cannot get a job, and cannot even see a doctor because women can't be doctors and they're prohibited from seeing male doctors.

What are we doing here — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) July 28, 2026

Destroying the West.

Britain has a problem. https://t.co/ospN1dE2xL — Joshua Reid | Redpills.tv (@realjoshuareid) July 28, 2026

A very big problem.

Nagroda za „empowering young women” (wzmocnienie pozycji młodych kobiet) została wręczona osobie, która dobrowolnie zakrywa ciało i twarz, w stroju, który w wielu kulturach symbolizuje właśnie odwrotność – męską kontrolę i podporządkowanie kobiety.



Osoba kryjaca się w nikabie… https://t.co/58rfuwPH5r — Mariusz Jagóra 🇵🇱 (@MariuszJagora) July 28, 2026

"The award for “empowering young women” (empowering young women) was presented to a person who voluntarily covers her body and face, in an outfit that in many cultures symbolizes precisely the opposite – male control and the subjugation of women," the post reads.

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Apparently this is now considered empowering young women. I must have missed the memo.

I'd say they're preparing young women in Britain for the dress code of the future. https://t.co/3ufk2vZlRM — Keira Connolly (@keira_con) July 27, 2026

Yes, they are. They've been slow-walking the mandatory hijab/burqa/niqab for a while now.

Islam is the exact opposite of empowering women. Not too terribly long ago, Muslim rapists tried to excuse their crimes by saying they weren't used to living in a culture where women were able to move, dress, and live freely. Those men should never have been allowed into our nation, and the sooner we enact and enforce sane immigration policies, the better off we'll all be.

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